A massive Mark Robinson scandal is about to drop—and people can’t wait to see what it is

Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and the Republican nominee in the state’s upcoming gubernatorial election, is no stranger to uttering offensive and harmful statements. Earlier this year, he said transgender people should go to the bathroom outside rather than use restrooms. He is also a fervent Holocaust denier and virulently anti-LGBTQ.

And today, CNN is reportedly releasing a bombshell report on Robinson that sheds light on statements he made on an online message board in 2009.

Business NC spoke with a partner at the agency working on Robinson’s campaign who said the story claimed that Robinson called himself a “Black Nazi,” was racist toward Martin Luther King Jr., and said antisemitic things about Jewish people.

The partner, Jason Williams, told Business NC that Robinson denies the allegations.

The Carolina Journal, another publication that covers North Carolina, reported that Robinson is “under pressure from staff and members of the Trump campaign” to drop out of the gubernatorial race because of the story, which the Carolina Journal reported has something to do with “activity on adult websites in 2000s.”

Robinson also reportedly canceled his campaign events that were scheduled for today.

Because Robinson already said so many terrible things, many are waiting with bated breath for what resurfaced comments could make him consider dropping out of the race.

“Waiting on the Mark Robinson story to drop,” an X user tweeted alongside a photo of former President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden in the situation room with national security advisors.

Waiting on the Mark Robinson story to drop pic.twitter.com/SnFviFjI7k — nfeld (@nfeld11) September 19, 2024

“Expectations are high that the Mark Robinson scandal is about to be one of the most insane stories about a US politician in a very long time,” another X user tweeted.

“GIVE ME THE MARK ROBINSON STORY NOW!” an X user said and shared a GIF of Eric Andre screaming.

https://www.twitter.com/tvisgreat/status/1836797938309230807

Others reminisced about past reporting on Robinson that didn’t make him drop out of the race.

“Just a reminder that this was a Mark Robinson story that went away in a day to put things in perspective,” an X user tweeted, sharing an investigation from a local North Carolina outlet about Robinson watching “porn in private booths up to five days a week in the ’90s.”

Just a reminder that this was a Mark Robinson story that went away in a day to put things in perspective https://t.co/b9sHMnZ5dt — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 19, 2024

“The premise of an impending ‘damning news story’ about *Mark Robinson* is insane because he’s already openly a Holocaust denier who paid for someone’s abortion,” journalist Kylie Cheung tweeted. “So you really wonder what the straw that broke the camel’s back is going to be……”

the premise of an impending "damning news story" about *Mark Robinson* is insane because he's already openly a Holocaust denier who paid for someone's abortion so you really wonder what the straw that broke the camel's back is going to be…… https://t.co/c2iTPv5cdm — Kylie Cheung (@kylietcheung) September 19, 2024

Robinson’s team, however, denied reports that the candidate would leave the race, according to the National Review. The deadline to drop out of the race is this evening.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.