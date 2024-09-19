Tim Pool says Democrats won’t go on his show because Harris shared clip of him calling for Democrats to be jailed

Political influencer Tim Pool says Democrats are less likely to hang out with him due to recent remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

In a defamation lawsuit filed on Tuesday, Pool alleges that the Harris campaign sullied his reputation by portraying him as supportive of former President Donald Trump executing his political enemies.

The incident began on Aug. 31 when the X account KamalaHQ shared a video of Pool alongside the claim that “Trump operatives” want to give the former president “total, unchecked legal power” as part of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025.

Trump operatives say their Project 2025 plan is to give Trump total, unchecked legal power so they can jail and execute those who don’t support Trump if he wins



In the short clip, Pool argues that Trump should pack the government with loyalists willing to investigate and jail Democrats for unspecified crimes. Conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer, a guest on Pool’s show at the time, follows up by stating that those found guilty should be put to death.

Pool later said that he was opposed to the death penalty and accused the Harris campaign of removing the end of the clip where he allegedly pushed back on Loomer’s suggestion. Pool’s attorneys deny he scrubbed the video over the content of the remarks, but to not run afoul of YouTube moderation.

Pool, who is seeking millions of dollars in the lawsuit, says he’s not only had to increase security due to the Harris campaign post, but that his efforts to convince Democratic politicians to appear on his show have been damaged as well.

“The post gave Mr. Pool’s opponents, including people he wants to reach and engage, with an excuse to distance themselves from Mr. Pool,” the lawsuit says. “Political leaders, and especially elected Democrats, are now less likely to appear on Mr. Pool’s shows, despite his efforts to build bridges for discussion and debate.”

The lawsuit goes on to claim that Pool “will have to spend millions of dollars to win an audience with those who now falsely believe he wants a dictatorship that will imprison and execute his political enemies.”

Pool’s efforts are now being mocked online, described by many online as frivolous.

“From Tim Pool’s defamation suit against Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign: Poor Tim can’t get Democrat politicians to appear on his show because of Harris’ mean tweet,” one user wrote. “He’ll have to spend millions on advertising to undo the damage.”

The lawsuit also alleges that the post from Kamala HQ placed Pool and those around him in physical danger.

“Shortly after the Harris Campaign’s August 31 X post, a man showed up at a property owned by Mr. Pool,” the lawsuit continues. “One of Mr. Pool’s employees reported being assaulted by the man. Upon information and belief, the alleged assailant knew about the Harris Campaign’s post, which served as inspiration for the unexpected visit.”

Yet many are skeptical that the lawsuit will be able to prove that the post from Harris is the primary driver behind all of Pool’s alleged woes.

Federal authorities recently accused Pool of unknowingly accepting money from the Russian government as part of a clandestine influence operation aimed at interfering in the U.S. election—an issue that would seem much more likely to cause Democrats to distance themselves even further than they already have from Pool.

