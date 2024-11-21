Supporters of President-elect Donald Trump are celebrating after Hollywood celebrity Ellen DeGeneres allegedly moved to the United Kingdom (U.K.) over the results of the U.S. election.

Multiple reports this week claim that DeGeneres and her wife Portia De Rossi are currently living in England and intend to sell their U.S. home.

The news was quickly picked up by conservatives, who celebrated what they saw as DeGeneres being forced to flee the country.

“BREAKING: Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly fled the US for Great Britain,” right-wing user Libs of TikTok wrote. “Good riddance.”

BREAKING: Ellen DeGeneres has reportedly fled the US for Great Britain



Good riddance. pic.twitter.com/tIFuYIqXD9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 20, 2024

DeGeneres, well known for her opposition to Trump, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

The 66-year-old celebrity is said to have moved to Cotswold in south-central England, according to the Wrap.

“Ellen DeGeneres moved out of the USA after Trump won, according to new report,” DramaAlert posted. “She’s in the UK now and plans to never return.”

Far-right conspiracy theorists celebrated as well while spreading an assortment of absurd claims, including those tying together DeGeneres and QAnon.

“BREAKING: Ellen DeGeneres has ‘fled’ to the UK and is ‘never coming back’ to America after Trump’s win,” conspiracy theorist Tara Bull wrote.

BREAKING: Ellen DeGeneres has ‘fled’ to the UK and is ‘never coming back’ to America after Trump’s win. pic.twitter.com/OzEqi5rwd8 — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) November 20, 2024

Fellow Hollywood celebrity James Woods, a vocal supporter of Trump, also used the opportunity to poke fun at DeGeneres.

“Not only do we get an America First government, but the trash takes itself out,” Woods said. “Win/Win!”

Memes regarding her departure also flooded social media.

“Gonna tell my kids this was Ellen Degeneres,” X user Kingsley Wilson wrote above a picture of former Republican representative Trey Gowdy.

Gonna tell my kids this was Ellen Degeneres pic.twitter.com/1C2jw5Bw7r — Kingsley Wilson (@KingsleyCortes) November 21, 2024

Representatives for DeGeneres have thus far declined to comment on the claims.

DeGeneres has spent the last several years in relative obscurity after stepping down from her popular talk show following widespread allegations of toxic behavior on set.

