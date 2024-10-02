A new report from the Daily Mail alleges Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff “forcefully slapped [his] ex-girlfriend for flirting with another man” in 2012.

The news comes after the Daily Mail previously reported on Emhoff cheating on his first wife with the family’s nanny.

The stories are reviving a recent clip from former White House Press Secretary-turned-MSNBC host Jen Psaki, who commended Emhoff for being a supportive husband to Vice President Kamala Harris and reshaping “the perception of masculinity” as Second Gentleman.

In the wake of Harris taking over the 2024 nomination from President Joe Biden, both Emhoff and her vice presidential pick, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), received praise as paragons of a new, non-toxic, left-wing masculinity.

In response to Psaki, Emhoff said “I’ve always been like this. My dad was like this. To me, it’s the right thing to do: Support women.”

But that is bumping up against a report that Emhoff struck the unnamed woman “so hard she spun around.” Emhoff began dating Harris in 2013. The incident reportedly happened in May 2012.

Right-wingers immediately knocked both Psaki and Emhoff.

“Is this what MSNBC meant when they said Doug Emhoff has ‘reshaped the perception of masculinity?’” swiped former Trump campaign operative Steve Cortes.

The prominent right-wing account Libs of TikTok echoed: “Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff ‘forcefully slapped his ex-girlfriend for flirting with another man’ in booze-fueled assault after date to star-studded gala Is this the new masculinity Jen Psaki was talking about??”

Another right-wing influencer similarly shared the story, remarking that two days after Psaki’s comments that a “Story drops on Doug Emhoff physically abusing his ex-girlfriend.”

“No ‘reshaping’ here,” replied one MAGA user along with a screenshot of Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), President Donald Trump’s running mate.

“I’m old enough to remember when Doug Emhoff was the avatar for a New Masculinity,” sarcastically quipped another person. “Turns out he slaps chicks and cheats on wives like the toxic masculine crew he’s supposed to be replacing, Sad!”

“The new masculinity according to the left: Beating your girlfriend and forcing the babysitter you cheated with to abort your baby,” wrote another.

So if true this means the new masculinity for the left is adultery and beating women? https://t.co/7mqIRrDHyR — DistrictAI (@districtai) October 2, 2024

The Harris campaign has yet to publicly comment on the Daily Mail report, which was sourced from three friends of Emhoff’s ex. The ex-girlfriend herself declined to comment.

