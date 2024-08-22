CNN host’s Tim Walz testosterone take spawns new GOP meme

Conservatives are having a field day after a CNN host asserted that the Democratic Party is looking to appeal to men who may not be overflowing with testosterone.

While at the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago on Wednesday, anchor Dana Bash cited Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D), among others, as evidence of Democrats’ efforts to promote non-archetypal male figures.

Specifically, Bash argued that Democrats such Walz and Doug Emhoff, the wife of Vice President Kamala Harris, “can speak to men out there who might not be the sort of testosterone-laden, gun-toting kind of guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan and the kind of players that came out at the RNC.”

Bash concluded her short statement by adding that Democrats are also attempting to inform the men in their party that it’s “OK in 2024 to be a man comfortable in his own skin who supports a woman.”

The remark went viral shortly after, leading conservatives to state that it proved that masculine men voted Republican and not Democrat.

“They want low T, beta males that are totally comfortable submitting to women. And I’m not even embellishing,” said one.

“Not sure ‘we are a home for Low T Men’ is a good campaign slogan,” chimed in another.

“Dana Bash: You are a LowT cuck if you vote Democrat,” wrote a third.

Conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec argued that the remarks showed how Democrats were only interested in making men “submit.”

“Democrats have no message for men other than: SUBMIT,” he wrote.

But it wasn’t just conservatives who had something to say about the short clip. Liberal men also took issue with the anchor’s commentary.

@DanaBashCNN FYI, as a 66yo man who does not have Low T, I call bullshit,” one X user replied. “Being extremely comfortable in my ‘own skin’ with a lifelong commitment of supporting all people, including women. You have absofuckinglutely no clue of what’s going on. It’s Democracy, decency & Civility.”

“It’s also okay to be a testosterone-laden, gun-toting type of guy who doesn’t want to listen to Hulk Hogan,” another added. “All kinds of men can support women, and should.”

Conservatives women also began flooding the CNN host’s profile with ridicule as she posted from the DNC.

“I’m sorry, I prefer my man actually has testosterone,” one user said. “I guess you don’t. Weirdo hack.”

All in all, the comment appears to have gone over poorly on both the right and the left.

