‘Disgusting’: Far-right bails on nacho chips after finding out Doritos Spain partnered with a trans ambassador

Right-wing activists are now calling for a boycott of Doritos after its European branch, Doritos Spain, announced on Monday it was partnering with 24-year-old transgender singer Samantha Hudson as its ambassador.

The boycott effort stems from alleged previous tweets of Hudson that surfaced, including one from 2015 in which she wrote in Spanish that she wanted to do “thuggish things” with a 12-year-old girl.

According to Newsweek, in another alleged post of Hudson’s, she stated “in the middle of the street in Mallorca in panties and screaming that I’m a nymphomaniac in front of a super beautiful 8-year-old girl.”

The old posts—written when Hudson was underage themselves—have drawn outrage and accusations of pedophilia.

Her past comments promoting the destruction of the “nuclear family” and reportedly mocking of women victims of rape as “whores” were also raised.

“Doritos is about to get the Bud Light treatment,” one right-wing X account posted, referencing the longstanding conservative-led boycott of the beer due to its partnership with transgender Dylan Mulvaney (though Mulvaney’s backlash centered solely on her gender identity, not old comments).

“Time for them to learn the Bud Light lesson,” another person similarly quipped.

“It’s disgusting to see Doritos supporting someone like this. No other platform will criticize them like 𝕏 will bc other platforms censor,” wrote someone else. “I’m not buying Doritos.”

The criticism was amplified by several high-profile influencers, including the conservative comedian-commentator duo Hodgetwins, who asked Doritos, “why do y’all have pedophiles as brand ambassadors?”

“A trans/non-binary pedophile advocate for ‘annihiIating, completely destroying, and abolishing the traditional family,'” wrote Robby Starbuck, a prominent conservative on X. “If you eat Doritos, that’s who you’re supporting. I’m good. Plenty of chips in the aisle who don’t support pedophiles.”

Right-wing influencer Ian Miles Cheong weighed in as well, saying: “Can we do to Doritos what we did to Bud Light? This person is a million times worse than Dylan Mulvaney.”

“Time to Bud Light Doritos,” echoed the account Libs of TikTok. “They now have a self described p*do as their brand ambassador. Unreal.”

The account End Wokeness said: “You know what to do. #BoycottDoritos. Make it trend.”

As of Tuesday morning, neither Hudson nor Doritos Spain have addressed the backlash publicly.