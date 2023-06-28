‘Can’t unhear this’: New report Trump speculated about sex with daughter Ivanka repulses the internet

An ex-Trump administration official accused former President Donald Trump of making inappropriate comments about his daughter Ivanka Trump’s appearance and talking about “what it might be like to have sex with her.”

The revelations are included in a forthcoming book by Miles Taylor, the former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security—an excerpt of which was obtained and published by Newsweek on Wednesday.

“Aides said he talked about Ivanka Trump’s breasts, her backside, and what it might be like to have sex with her, remarks that once led John Kelly to remind the president that Ivanka was his daughter,” Taylor wrote. He added that Kelly, then-White House chief of staff, recounted that story “in visible disgust,” telling him that Trump was “a very, very evil man.”

Taylor is a vocal critic of Trump known for penning an anonymous New York Times op-ed claiming some administration officials were working from the inside to “thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations.”

“He’s a pervert, he’s difficult to deal with,” Taylor told Newsweek. “This is still the same man and, incredibly, we’re considering electing him to the presidency again.”

The allegations are trending on Twitter, with many dubbing Trump “sick” and a “pervert.”

“This is the party claiming to protect kids family values,” wrote one progressive activist.

“We can’t unhear this,” tweeted another user.

Donald Trump is a sick man in so many ways.



A new book says he talked about Ivanka Trump's boobs, butt, and what it would be like to have sex with her.



This is his fucking daughter!



And evangelicals will continue to support him.

That's equally as sick. — Brian O'Sullivan (@osullivanauthor) June 28, 2023

It’s not the first time Trump has made—or been accused of making—lewd and unsettling remarks about his eldest daughter.

He told TV personality Howard Stern in 2003 that “she’s got the best body” and replied “yeah” when Stern called her ​​”a piece of ass” in 2004.

There’s also Trump’s 2006 comment during an appearance on The View that “if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps I’d be dating her” and his remark to Rolling Stone that if he wasn’t “happily married and, ya know, her father…”

For what it’s worth, Ivanka Trump has defended her father against allegations of sexism and inappropriate conduct.

“He has total respect for women,” she said in a 2016 interview with CBS when asked about allegations of inappropriate conduct in Trump’s workplaces.