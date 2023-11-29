Trump announces support for Democrats… accused of sexual assault

Former President Donald Trump came to the defense of two unlikely people on Wednesday: former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), both of whom are Democrats.

The pair are facing new lawsuits from women accusing them of sexual misconduct.

Shortly before 1am ET, Trump took to Truth Social to express his hope that “Mayor Eric Adam’s, Andrew Cuomo, and all of the others that got sued based on this ridiculous law where someone can be sued decades later, and with no proof, will fight it on being totally unfair and UNCONSTITUTIONAL.”

Under the Adult Survivors Act, New York State law was amended to allow victims of sexual offense to file civil suits even after the statute of limitations had passed. The act allowed for suits to be filed for a one-year period, which ended Friday.

“I got sued, decades later (she has no idea when her made up event took place!), by a woman – I HAD NO IDEA WHO SHE WAS,” Trump continued. “It was a made up fairytale that was brought and funded by political operatives for purposes of Election Interference.”

Trump has faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct over the years, including from the writer E. Jean Carroll, who says Trump assaulted her in a dressing room in 1996, who sued under the new act.

In May, a jury found Trump liable of sexually abusing Carroll and awarded her a $5 million judgment. Throughout and after the legal proceedings, Trump continued to assert he doesn’t know who she is and never met her.

Adams faces a similar situation as Trump did with Carroll’s suit: an accuser says he sexually assaulted her in 1993 and is seeking at least $5 million.

The suit alleges “sexual assault, battery and employment discrimination on the basis of the Plaintiff’s gender and sex, retaliation, hostile work environment and intentional infliction of emotional distress” and says the incident took place when both Adams and the woman were employed by the City of New York.

“The mayor does not know who this person is,” a spokesperson for Adams said in response to the suit. “If they ever met, he doesn’t recall it. But he would never do anything to physically harm another person and vigorously denies any such claim.”

Cuomo, on the other hand, has faced a slew of sexual misconduct accusations, including from a former aide who says Cuomo sexually harassed her while he was still in office. The aide, Brittany Commisso, filed a suit under the Adult Survivors Act last Wednesday.

Commisso was one of at least 11 women whose accusations of sexual misconduct led to his resignation as governor in 2021.

Cuomo has similarly denied the allegations and is prepping to potentially run for mayor of New York City in 2025.