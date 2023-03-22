DirecTV accused of aiding the next insurrection for reaching deal with far-right Newsmax

DirecTV is on the defensive after reaching a new agreement with the far-right broadcaster Newsmax.

DirecTV dropped Newsmax earlier this year. After a nearly two month long dispute, the satellite TV provider announced on Wednesday that they had finally reached a deal.

Although Newsmax previously alleged that the issue stemmed from “political discrimination,” DirecTV has long argued that the disagreement was purely economic.

In a statement about the deal, DirecTV CEO Bill Morrow said that the company has always worked to provide access to diverse viewpoints.

“This resolution with Newsmax, resolving an all-too-common carriage dispute, underscores our dedication to delivering a wide array of programming and perspectives to our customers,” Morrow said.

Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy likewise celebrated the new agreement and DirecTV’s willingness to host conservative channels.

“Newsmax recognizes and appreciates that DirecTV clearly supports diverse voices, including conservative ones,” Ruddy said.

The response online, however, was mixed. Progressives on Twitter pushed back on DirecTV for promoting what they feel is dangerous content. The official account for DirecTV attempted to stem the backlash.

“So, it’s about greed,” one wrote. “Allow false information to speed for financial gains. That’s rich.”

“Newsmax is rejoining DIRECTV’s expanded diversified news lineup, which now includes CNN, FOX News, MSNBC, Newsmax, NewsNation, and The First,” the company responded.

Hi Elisa. We appreciate your comment. Newsmax is rejoining DIRECTV’s expanded diversified news lineup, which now includes CNN, FOX News, MSNBC, Newsmax, NewsNation, and The First. Thanks for contacting DIRECTV. ^MariaO — DIRECTV (@DIRECTV) March 22, 2023

DirecTV also made it a point to claim that its decision was purely economic and not political. This defense only seemed to ignite more criticism online. Some even accused the company of profiting off the rise of fascism.

“DIRECTV’s successful negotiation with Newsmax was based on delivering Newsmax at the right value at no additional cost to customers–not politics or ideology,” the company said to one critic.

Others argued that DirecTV had “just signed on to assist in the next insurrection,” a reference to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot that was sparked by misinformation about voter fraud.

Hello there. DIRECTV and Newsmax reached a mutually beneficial business agreement that returns Newsmax to DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and U-verse TV customers. ^GabrielF — DIRECTV (@DIRECTV) March 22, 2023

Conservatives, on the other hand, gave mixed reviews. Most saw the announcement as a victory for right-wing media.

“Excellent News. We fought back and we didn’t quit,” one wrote.

But others who turned against Newsmax after it was forced to retract its false voter fraud claims argued that they wouldn’t watch the network regardless.

“They tried to bankrupt you by removing your network off the air and you are now happy to sign back with them,” another user claimed. “Dealing with the devil never ends well.”

The announcement comes just weeks after numerous politicians, including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), lobbied in defense of Newsmax.

Details of the agreement between DirecTV and Newsmax have not been made public. The channel will reportedly be included in DirecTV’s lineup at no additional cost to customers.