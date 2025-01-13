Fake claims Diddy’s house burned down in L.A. fires keep getting pushed

A conspiracy spreading on TikTok claims that Beyoncé burned down Sean “Diddy” Combs’ house in Los Angeles during the city’s recent wildfires.

It’s one of a number of fake claims about Diddy and the fires that’s sprouted up.



The concocted accusation comes after Jay-Z, Beyoncé’s husband, was linked to Diddy in a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault at a house party in 2000.

Jay-Z responded to the allegations when they were made public, denying any wrongdoing.

Over the weekend, a TikTok post that amassed over 12,000 views asked, “Does anyone else think it’s weird how the fires started in hollywood out of nowhere after the P Diddy incident, I think that Beyonce set the fires to destroy Diddys house and the rest of the evidence of him.”

Many commenters decried the absurd claim.

“Ok Beyoncé starting them is a bittt of a stretch now.”

But other similar posts popped up online, also claiming Beyoncé was behind the fires.

An old video began recirculating on the app, flagging that Beyoncé and Jay-Z fled their Malibu home during a different fire, accusing them of having prior knowledge of that inferno.

Commenters on the old video began linking the stories.

“Jay Z and Beyoncé were trying to burn the evidence and they set the whole neighborhood on fire,” one wrote.

The fires, which started last week, have burned throughout Los Angeles, killing at least 24 people. Strong winds in the area fanned the flames, which are expected to continue into this week.

And Diddy’s home keeps getting roped into them.

A number of viral posts over the past week claimed that Combs’ house burned down.

Other clips showed Diddy dancing in a jail cell after hearing the news that his house was now gone, ostensibly destroying evidence, even though the FBI already raided it.

Did Diddy’s house burn down in the Los Angeles wildfires?

Combs’ home, in Beverley Hills, is far from Palisades and other fires in the city. And it is still standing.

Combs is currently in jail in New York, awaiting his trial for numerous sexual assault allegations after his arrest in May.

He has denied all wrongdoing.

But false accusations of burning a house down weren’t the only conspiracy. Beyoncé was also falsely accused of having a tone-deaf response to the fires, thanks to a post on Instagram of her on a horse with the date “1.14.2025.”

Fans have speculated she is about to announce the final installment of her album trilogy, which includes Renaissance and Cowboy Carter.

However, with the fires continuing to blaze throughout California, people have criticized the upcoming announcement.

Reacting to the teaser, one user on X wrote, “Look at my announcement, don’t look at the LA fires.”

However, those people missed the fact Beyonce shared the post 20 days before the fires.

And one person pointed out that would happen, saying, “Stay tuned look at them blaming her for announcing something when the fires happening and start acting like she didn’t announce it 20 days prior to it.”



