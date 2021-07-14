WSVN 7 News/Twitter

DeSantis unveils 'Don't Fauci My Florida' merchandise as Florida COVID rates continue to rise

From our friends at Nautilus:

Though this might not rise to the level of “Nero fiddles while Rome burns,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has released a new line of “Don’t Fauci My Florida” merchandise, ironically timed as Florida’s COVID-19 cases are rising and Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent warnings about the pandemic appear particularly relevant to the Sunshine State.

A July 12 tweet from DeSantis’ campaign team revealed the new line of merchandise, which the Daily Beast characterized as “a new range of merch for people keen to become immediately identifiable as COVID deniers who are to be avoided at all costs.”

Read the rest of the story at Nautilus.

From our friends at Nautilus

Jul 14, 2021

Phil West is a veteran professional writer and editor, and the author of two books on soccer, ‘The United States of Soccer,’ and ‘I Believe That We Will Win,’ both from The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in MLSSoccer.com, The Striker Texas, and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the Writing Program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

