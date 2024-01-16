An early call by several media outlets that former President Donald Trump won the Iowa caucus has Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ staffers and boosters crying foul.

Within about a half-hour of the first caucus votes ending, the Associated Press and the New York Times, among other news organizations, quickly predicted that no other candidate but Trump had a path to victory in the state.

“Absolutely outrageous that the media would participate in election interference by calling the race before tens of thousands of Iowans even had a chance to vote,” posted DeSantis staffer Andrew Romeo. “The media is in the tank for Trump and this is the most egregious example yet.”

Absolutely outrageous that the media would participate in election interference by calling the race before tens of thousands of Iowans even had a chance to vote. The media is in the tank for Trump and this is the most egregious example yet. — Andrew Romeo (@andrewromeo33) January 16, 2024

“Unbelievable & irresponsible the corporate media is attempting to determine this race for Iowans,” wrote Taryn Fenske, who works for the pro-DeSantis PAC Never Back Down.

“I just left a precinct that hadn’t even started voting yet… they’re so desperate to push their preferred narrative they’re disregarding Iowans & trying to make the choice for them.”

Unbelievable & irresponsible the corporate media is attempting to determine this race for Iowans.



I just left a precinct that hadn’t even started voting yet… they’re so desperate to push their preferred narrative they’re disregarding Iowans & trying to make the choice for… https://t.co/plVJMyEjll — Taryn Fenske (@tarynfenske) January 16, 2024

The election interference cry was echoed by pro-DeSantis influencers as well, like the conservative pundit Dave Rubin.

“Congrats to The Machine, the Democrats and to the mainstream media,” Rubin posted. “You know what you’re doing and I’ll always give the devil his due.”

Some DeSantis fans echoed the election interference narrative.

“This is especially true in a caucus setting,” posted @gwhizkids. “it’s not like they’re getting exit polling from people who have already cast their ballots.”

“RON NEEDS TO ADDRESS IT RIGHT NOW,” added @Zev804.

But others dismissed it mockingly, giving that it would seem dubious the media would enact a conspiracy to rig the Iowa primary for Trump.

“Loser mentality,” wrote @RomieYoungpeter.

“Losing hurts don’t it?” added @MikeASperrazza.

Others just gloated.

“Ron should write a book called ‘How to absolutely destroy a presidential campaign, an autobiography,’” wrote @FKJBDN.