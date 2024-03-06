Dean Phillips is getting wrecked nationwide, losing to Marianne Williamson, ‘uncommitted,’ and a guy who wants to execute Trump

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.), who has said he could beat former President Donald Trump in a general election, is failing to outperform Marianne Williamson and “uncommitted” in multiple states’ Democratic primaries on Tuesday.

In many states, the effort to vote “uncommitted” in the Democratic primary as a form of protest against President Joe Biden’s response to Israel’s war in Gaza is proving more popular than Phillips. So too is Williamson—the self-help author and perennial candidate who has made advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza a prominent component of her presidential campaign.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden, Uncommitted, Marianne Williamson, and Nikki Haley for demonstrating more appeal to Democratic Party loyalists than me,” Phillips wrote on X late Tuesday.

Congratulations to Joe Biden, Uncommitted, Marianne Williamson, and Nikki Haley for demonstrating more appeal to Democratic Party loyalists than me. — Dean Phillips (@deanbphillips) March 6, 2024

As of 9pm ET, Phillips is losing to “uncommitted” (or the equivalent option) in five states: Alabama, Colorado, Iowa, Massachusetts, and Minnesota. And Williamson is beating him in five of the other states: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Vermont, and Virginia.

It’s important to note not all states allow uncommitted or write-in votes in the primary. Additionally, Phillips did not appear on ballots in North Carolina or Tennessee—a move that Phillips thoroughly condemned.

But in the states that did include him on the ballot, Phillips’ performance was far from standout. The only primary contest in which he currently is in second place with just 6.6% is in Maine—where only he and Biden appeared on the ballot.

And in Texas, Phillips is in an abysmal fourth place, behind Biden, Williamson, and a little-known candidate from California named Armando Perez-Serrato.

And Perez Serrato may be more far out there than any candidate.



“Armando Perez Serrato has the funniest political platform of any candidate running right now. He’s pro Universal Healthcare, anti-asylum, in favor of securing the border militarily, but also explicitly states he would charge Trump with treason and give him the death penalty lmfao,” said one.

Armando Perez Serrato has the funniest political platform of any candidate running right now. He’s pro Universal Healthcare, anti-asylum, in favor of securing the border militarily, but also explicitly states he would charge Trump with treason and give him the death penalty lmfao — Ricky Spanish 🇸🇲 (@Wishful61241) March 6, 2024

That’s despite Phillips having raised more than $6.5 million (though $5 million of that came from his own pocket), according to Federal Election Commission records, and the endorsement and public pledge of $1 million from billionaire Bill Ackman.

The results come after Philips claimed this morning that he is “the only candidate not losing to Donald Trump in any poll,” and snarked that he’s “grateful for the beautifully orchestrated outpouring of wishes to end my mission to ensure his defeat.”

Phillips has not yet announced if he is staying in the race after Tuesday, though he wrote in November: “if my campaign is not viable after March 5th, I’ll wrap it up and endorse the likely nominee – Biden or otherwise. I will then campaign for them as vigorously as I’m campaigning now.”

However, on X, users have noted that promise to leave the race after Super Tuesday and told him it’s time to go.

What else can I say other than, #DropOutDean pic.twitter.com/yCYptlnCQi — Natalie Louise Shorter (Lucas) (@NatalieLShorter) March 6, 2024

“What else can I say other than, #DropOutDean,” said one.