‘Massive red pill’: QAnon influencers think Dalia Lama video will convince the world elite pedophiles are real

A video of the Dalai Lama asking a young boy to suck his tongue has QAnon followers convinced it will convince the rest of the world that their conspiracy theory is real.

A video recently surfaced of the Dalai Lama hugging and kissing a boy during an event in February. At one point he asked the boy to suck his tongue. The boy stuck his own tongue out, then backed away as the 87-year-old Tibetan spiritual leader and the audience laughed.

After the video was widely condemned, the Dalai Lama apologized for what he called an “innocent” joke.

“His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused,” the Dalai Lama’s office said in a statement.

“His holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.”

Far-right conspiracy theorists latched onto the video, which they used to link the Dalai Lama to QAnon, a notorious sex cult, Jeffrey Epstein, and others.

Now some QAnon followers are convinced that it is the red pill the “normies” need to finally see the truth about the cabal. The conspiracy theorists believe that a powerful cabal of elite, Satanic pedophiles who also eat their child victims runs the world.

On Tuesday, prominent QAnon follower Liz Crokin shared her opinion that the video proves what they’ve long suspected.

Crokin described the video as a “massive red pill.”

Taking the red pill means believing in the conspiracy.

“I’ve been saying for seven years now that the world is run by elite pedophiles,” she told her 100,000 Telegram subscribers and 95,000 Twitter followers.

Others have tried to tie the Dalai Lama to further instances of sexual abuse, with one news outlet pointing to a selfie a mayor later convicted of possessing child porn took with him.

Elaborating, Crokin claimed that child sex predators are strategically put in positions of power, often within religious and charitable organizations or in government.

Crokin’s followers rushed to agree with her.

“Oh but Liz the normies haven’t seen nothing yet…. this is just the tip of the iceberg!!” wrote one.

Another thanked Crokin for revealing “the truth.”

“My eyes were opened a few years ago and people thought I was crazy,” they added.

“Wait till they hear about Mother Teresa,” @bethenglish75 wrote ominously of the spiritual leader who died in 1997.

Even wilder takes popped up in the comments. “We live in a Reptilian matrix feeding of loosh (negative energy). Until people don’t understand they are slaves of an alien matrix they won’t regain their sovereignty,” wrote one.

The Dalai Lama,the Pope: it's all an illusion.

We live in a Reptilian matrix feeding of loosh (negative energy).

Until people don't understand they are slaves of an alien matrix they won't regain their sovereignty. — Steve Free the Butterflies (@FreetheButerfli) April 12, 2023

Tibetan Buddhists believe that the Dalai Lama is reincarnated at the moment of death. The current Dalai Lama is the 14th reincarnation of the first, according to those of the faith. He was identified at the age of five and formally approved to become the Dalai Lama when he was 15.

To wit, if a cabal had strategically placed him in this position, it would’ve had to pluck him from his humble home, where he was one of 16 children, to become a powerful member of the secretive Satanic society. All the way back in the 1930s, meaning QAnon is either nearly 100 years old or has incredible foresight.

That might not make a lot of sense, but QAnon followers believe it nevertheless.

“It’s all being revealed,” one wrote on Telegram.