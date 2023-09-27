Sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand somehow lead to calls for boycott of Burger King

Conservatives are calling for a boycott of Burger King after the company pulled its ads from Rumble following sexual assault allegations against Russell Brand.

In a joint investigation published earlier this month by three U.K.-based media outlets, the movie star and social commentator was accused by multiple women of rape, sexual assault, and abuse between 2006 and 2013.

In response, YouTube demonetized Brand’s popular channel, severing a significant revenue stream for the comic. Brand followed up by calling on his supporters to follow his channel on Rumble, an alternative video platform popular among the far-right.

But Brand’s backup plan is already in trouble. Numerous companies including the fast food giant as well as Asos and HelloFresh have since pulled their ads from the platform. While Burger King did not cite a reason why, the timing is being seen by Brand’s supporters as evidence of their stance.

“Burger King wants you to ‘have it your way.’ Who knew their ‘way’ was wokeism, censorship & cancel culture,” right-wing radio host Dan Bongino said. “Their burgers are shit any way. Spend your money wisely.”

Many argued that the private company had no right to sever ties with Rumble given that Brand had not been convicted of a crime.

Comparisons were also made to Bud Light, which faced a boycott from conservatives earlier this year after partnering with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.

“Looks like @BurgerKing wants the Bud Light treatment,” right-wing influencer Catturd wrote.

The official X account for Burger King, which hasn’t posted since last Friday, has also been bombarded with comments from supporters of Brand.

“Good riddance, commies. May as well file for bankruptcy now and get it over with,” one user wrote. “I’ll be damned if I EVER spend another penny at any BK!”

“You gonna get the bud light treatment now huh, I know at least 300 people that will never consume burger king ever again, keep it up, the world will better without you,” another added.

Whether the supposed boycott against Burger King will have any major effect remains unclear.

The boycott against Bud Light, however, did appear to leave a dent in the brewery’s bottom line. Early last month, the company said that its revenue in the U.S. had declined by 10.5% “primarily due to the volume decline of Bud Light.”

Brand, who also been accused of grooming a 16-year-old, has denied the allegations.