Deplatformed: Pepes want Conor McGregor and MAGA goes MIGA

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

1) Pepes want Conor McGregor

This week in Ireland, furious riots broke out in the wake of the stabbing of three children. The suspect, a resident of Ireland, immigrated from Algeria 20 years ago.

Furious anti-immigrant protesters descended upon Dublin, where a double-decker bus was burned to the ground. It also prompted a swift response from the Irish government, who put forth a new hate speech bill in the wake of the outcry against immigration.

A video of a member of Ireland’s Green Party outright saying “We are restricting freedom” went viral in far-right circles.

One person speaking out over the stabbing was MMA star Conor McGregor, who said Ireland would not lose “any more of our woman and children to sick and twisted people who should not even be in Ireland in the first place.”

According to a report, McGregor’s comments put him under investigation for violating previous hate speech laws.

But McGregor’s outspokenness has earned him the support of the Pepes, those still pushing the far-right emblem made famous by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The Telegram channel Pepe Deluxe, which has 60,000 followers, declared:

“Rise up Ireland, Elect Conor McGregor.”

“Conor for prime minister,” responded one user.

The channel shared several other pro-McGregor stories and memes, prompting an outpouring of emojis endorsing the idea.

McGregor helped the speculation by declaring on X that a “move must be made to ensure the change we need … Believe me I am way more tactical and I have backing. There will be change in Ireland, mark my words … If they do not act soon with their plan of action to ensure Ireland’s safety, I will.”

2) MAGA goes MIGA

On Truth Social, the news out of Ireland similarly exploded. And they had one message for the nation. It’s time to Make Ireland Great Again.

MAGA is going MIGA.

Users on the site also pushed for McGregor to make his move for office.

“The Irish government doesn’t realize what it’s doing. They’re pushing McGregor to cross the Rubicon, to assume the mantle of Ireland’s Caesar…” shared one, with an AI image of McGregor in ancient Rome.

“Conor McGregor is right and the “state” can’t let him continue. My guess; a LOT of Irishmen agree with him and will show it when needed, kinda like President Trump,” said another.

“He would not be in it to get rich. He will be doing it for the people!!” added a third.

3) Kamala Acoming

However, while Conor McGregor may be running, in America, the question is who isn’t running. Or who soon won’t be.

On Redacted News on Rumble, hosts Natali Morris and Clayton Morris “question everything” for their nearly half-million followers. But the duo has no question about a secret movement they are certain is underway in the Democratic party.

It’s “Panic mode” as the movement “to push Joe Biden out of the presidency” is gaining steam.

“Things are not looking good and the Democrats know this. What they’ll say publicly is entirely different, but over the past weeks theirs been a quiet campaign to find a replacement plan for Uncle Joe Biden,” said Clayton Morris.

The duo doesn’t cite much evidence outside of some tweets from former Obama adviser David Axelrod complaining about President Joe Biden’s age, but they nonetheless push to their audience that a “Plan B” is afoot.

Because of state deadlines for primaries like Nevada having already passed, someone like Gavin Newsom or Gretchen Whitmer couldn’t just swoop in and get on the Democratic ballot. Thus, there’s only one solution, which will soon be implemented.

Vice President Kamala Harris is already on the ballot, as she’s running with Biden. And if he were to step aside, she could easily swoop in without a need for legal maneuvering, a seamless transition.

However, commenters on the video weren’t as confident.

“sleepy Joe Mussolini will not step down,” one commenter wrote.