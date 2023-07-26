Murder and cover-up: 4 bonkers claims made at Congress’ big UFO hearing

Congress interviewed three witnesses on Wednesday at a hearing who claim to have either spotted UFOs or come across evidence of a widespread cover-up by the US government.

With a growing number of current and former government officials coming forward with claims regarding UFOs, now referred to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomenon (UAP), the public as well as lawmakers are demanding more transparency on the issue.

Now, thanks to Wednesday’s hearing, never-before-heard claims have made their way to the public. Here are the wildest claims made regarding UAP.

Congress UFO hearing: Whistleblower claims to known location of UAPs

One of the speakers, former intelligence official turned whistleblower David Grusch, bombastically claimed that he knew the exact locations where the government was currently hiding recovered UAPs.

“I know the exact locations and those locations were provided to the inspector general and some of which, to the intelligence committees,” Grusch said, citing 40 unnamed witnesses he claims to have interviewed.

Grusch has previously claimed that secret government agencies and defense contractors have been recovering both pieces and sometimes intact craft of “non-human” origin for decades.

The mysterious ‘Tic Tac’ craft allegedly flew 60 miles in 1 minute

In 2004, personnel from the USS Nimitz obtained video and other readings of a craft now known as the “Tic Tac” traveling above the Pacific Ocean.

The footage, which was published by the New York Times in 2017, behaved in ways that the Navy airmen who witnessed it had never before seen.

Now, retired Navy pilot Ryan Graves has alleged that the craft was detected traveling 60 miles in just 60 seconds.

This congressional hearing about #UFO and #UAP sightings just got started and is astounding already.



The mysterious "tic-tac" in 2004 in the Pacific waters off San Diego flew 60 miles IN A MINUTE. It jammed radar. And some readings weren't released. New info. pic.twitter.com/PJ1abB5Czt — Jose Pagliery (@Jose_Pagliery) July 26, 2023

Graves also said that UAPs are being “grossly underreported” and described the issue as “urgent.”

People have been harmed in order to keep UAPs hidden

One of the more shocking claims came yet again from Grusch, who stated that individuals had been harmed or even murdered in order to keep the knowledge of UAPs hidden. Grusch said that he was told by several people that individuals had in fact been harmed.

“I directed people with that knowledge to the appropriate authorities,” he said.

Burchett: Mr. Grusch do you have personal knowledge of people have been harmed or hurt or murdered in effort to conceal ET technology?



Grusch: Yes…[pause]…PERSONALLY..I have directed people with that knowledge to the authorities#UFOTwitter #UAPTwitter #UFOHearings pic.twitter.com/GiX50soBuX — Vicky Verma (@Unexplained2020) July 26, 2023

Congress UFO Hearing: Non-human, biological remains found.

Although Grush has previously mentioned it, another claim also shocked people.

In response to a question from Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who asked if the bodies of “pilots” were recovered from crash sites, Grush said yes.

“Biologics came from some of these recoveries,” he said.

“Were they human or non-human?” Mace asked.

“Non human,” Gursch replied. “And that was the assessment of people with direct knowledge on the program.”

Gursch said he couldn’t give further details until a classified hearing, which was slated to follow the televised hearing.

NOW – US recovered non-human biological pilots from crashed crafts, UFO whistleblower says in hearing.pic.twitter.com/P03WuSBwvD — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 26, 2023

While many are viewing the claims with awe, others remain skeptical that some of the more bombastic allegations are true. Either way, UAPs and discussions on non-human craft are increasingly dominating the domestic conversation.