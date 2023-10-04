‘Chip Soy’: DeSantis-supporting Texas Republican delivers fiery anti-MAGA rant over House Speaker fight—delighting Trump fans

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) was mocked online after he ranted about the MAGA wing of the Republican party on the Steve Deace Show yesterday.

“MUST WATCH,” Deace, a right-wing pundit with a podcast on the Blaze network who supports Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for president, wrote in on X with the clip from the show. “@chiproytx lays down the law on the Speaker fight, right-wing circular firing squads, and fake tough guys.”

MUST WATCH@chiproytx lays down the law on the Speaker fight, right-wing circular firing squads, and fake tough guys.



Mic drop.

“Some of our brothers and sisters, particularly in the MAGA camp … particularly enjoy the circular firing squad,” Roy said. “You want to come at me and call me a RINO [Republican in Name Only], you can kiss my ass. Look, I’ve spent a lifetime fighting for limited government conservatism.”

Roy said he’d only seen his family two days of the last 30 and that he wasn’t going to give up going into Congress and fighting for what he believed.

Roy’s tirade came after a small contingent of far-right Republicans were able to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as Speaker of the House, throwing the legislative body into chaos.

“There are people who are buried over in Normandy who deserve us to stand up for what they fought for,” Roy said, raising his voice.

Roy said he respected Rep. Matt Gaetz’s (R-Fla.) fight against McCarthy, but that people talking on social media weren’t going to change the game.

Roy then said that DeSantis should be talked about as “the governor who can restore order as president of the United States.”

“We’re going around in this like, parade of personalities and celebrities, and cult—it’s absurd … I’m not going to do it … this is not about personalities,” Roy went on, making his case for DeSantis in 2024. “What I’m going to do is keep laying out what I think we need to do to stop that little girl from being trafficked while we’re pissing around in this godforsaken town. To stop spending money that we don’t have … we’re moving the needle people, there are more Republicans with us than there were nine months ago. But going through into a fit of rage to go down and just blow stuff up, I don’t think is the right path”

Roy and Deace quickly got slammed online by MAGA Republicans for the exchange.

“Chip Roy’s MAGA meltdown is a thing of beauty. But not for the reason he or his rhinophyma-having buddy think,” said the editor-in-chief of the hardline MAGA Republican publication The National Pulse. Rhinophyma refers to a red engorged nose, often associated with the aftereffects of consistent drinking of alcohol.

Chip Roy's MAGA meltdown is a thing of beauty. But not for the reason he or his rhinophyma-having buddy think.

Deace and Roy were also slammed by other MAGA supporters, who hailed the McCarthy rebellion as a MAGA takeover of the House and didn’t mind being called out on social media.

Chip Soy is mentally unstable. Trump derangement syndrome broke his brain

“Looks like he’s a few chips short of a happy meal 😂,” said @MAGAGEM1.

“2 Soy sissies who are all talk,” said @Latino4FJB.

Others mocked the idea that Roy was putting much hard work at all.

“Voting to name post offices is brutal tiring work,” quipped @RumplemintzRich.