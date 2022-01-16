‘You oughta be fired for not answering’: Man confuses TikToker’s number for the CDC, leaves multiple angry voicemails

A TikToker received aggressive calls from a man who apparently thought he was talking to a CDC voicemail. Videos of the rants have brought in over 700,000 views combined.

Across a 4-part series, Aaron (@aaron.arted) shares screen recordings of multiple voicemails he received from a man who identifies himself as “Randy.”

“I want to hear from you because there has not been one, not even one, case of COVID-19 that has been isolated. It’s never happened. It’s all a lie…..and I want you to lie to me yourself. Please,” says Randy.

“I’m waiting for your fuckin call,” he says in another message.

“You oughta be fired for not answering this damn phone,” Randy says in yet another a CDC voicemail.

The Daily Dot spoke with Aaron about the voicemails inundating his phone. He shared that his phone number is very similar to the number for a local business with “CDC” in its title, so Randy’s call was not the first.

“I get a lot of phone calls with CDC questions. Most of them are pretty mundane or some are a little sad,” he said. “Like they can’t find vaccines or they’re trying to report their workplace or whatever violations.”

But Randy’s calls on the morning of Jan. 6, the anniversary of the insurrection, were alarming.

“I was caught off guard. And I started saying like, ‘Dude, what the fuck are you talking about?’” he said.

Aaron says he has no intention of reaching out to Randy or impersonating the CDC, like commentators have suggested.

“This guy waiting ’til January 6 to send these crazy, like unhinged voice messages, probably isn’t the right guy to poke and prod,” he said.

Still, users had a field day with the CDC voicemail fiasco.

“Sir, this is a Wendy’s,” commented @raegronmark

@abbyjuuls said, “I love that he makes it seem like the CDC is one person.”

@futzamok joked, “I (an empath) can tell his name is Randy.”

“Hes probably posting on Facebook about how the CDC is avoiding his questions,” @price.walker

”This dude can’t even correctly Google the CDC phone number but I’m supposed to believe he ‘did his own research,’” pointed out @raegronmark.