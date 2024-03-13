‘Just a total cult’: Despite billionaire wife drowning in Tesla, husband still considers Musk a ‘friend’

Billionaire Angela Chao, who drowned in February after accidentally reversing her Tesla into a pond, was trapped for hours in the car as her friends and rescue workers tried to free her from the vehicle, according to a report last Friday from the Wall Street Journal.

Chao, who was the CEO of Foremost Group, a shipping company that carries over 20 million tons of dry goods a year, was driving back from Lunar New Year celebrations in Texas, and was only four minutes away by car from home. But the windows in the car proved impossible to break from the outside while the car was underwater, and there was trouble towing the car out, with one tow driver being worried about electrocution while pulling the electric car out.

According to the Wall Street Journal report, the accidental reversal was the result of putting her car in reverse instead of drive while making a three-point turn.

“It was a mistake she had made before with the Tesla gearshift,” the newspaper reported.

Chao’s death provoked speculation and conspiracy theories because of her relation to Elaine Chao, a sister of hers who was in Donald Trump’s cabinet. Elaine Chao’s husband is Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the Senate Minority Leader who announced at the end of February that he’d be stepping down from his leadership role—just weeks after his sister-in-law’s death.

“not suspicious at all,” posted @danogburn.

Meanwhile, some pro-Tesla posters found any criticism of Tesla based on the incident unfair, and were ready to defend the cars to the hilt.

“All Tesla cars float for 20 minutes even with the windows open,” posted @cybertruck20241 in response to the WSJ’s report.

“Just a total cult,” posted @DrWallkick, in response.

Other fans thought Tesla was being unfairly targeted in the press for the incident.

“How tragic! I also noticed constant Teslas bashing every time there’s a car accident article. Would you have printed that her Subaru, Honda, or Toyota submerged?” asked @kazuki_fans_usa.

“if hondas toyotas fords etc had unbreakable windows and somebody drowned in one there would be stories about it,” answered @avoidthehanoid.

“I do get the point. I just noticed a few articles doing this lately. Seemed targeted against the Tesla company,” replied @kazuki_fans_usa.

According to the WSJ, around 400 people die per year in North America because of motor vehicle submersions.

Despite the speculation and debate online, Chao’s family doesn’t hold against Tesla for the tragedy, a source told the WSJ.

“[Jim] Breyer[, Chao’s husband,] and his wife had three Teslas and loved them, and often spoke about how electric vehicles were good for the planet. Breyer considers himself a friend of Elon Musk’s.”