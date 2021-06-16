Biden just smiled at Putin. Conservatives are melting down

President Joe Biden had his first sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin today. And it was either a historic showdown from the man who won back control of the White House from a Russian asset or the biggest acquiescence to the Soviets since the onset of the Cold War.

It just depends on if you think smiling is OK.

During his handshake with Putin—who is either America’s biggest geopolitical foe or a piddly annoyance as the head of a rapidly collapsing former superpower—Biden smiled at him.

Was it Kennedy-esque sly charm to leverage in future negotiations or a bumbling Jimmy Carter grin presaging an oafish cowering to the red menace?

Watch and …. uhhhh … decide?

CNN’s @jimsciutto gushes over Biden shaking hands w/ Putin: "The handshake, Biden looked in the eye of Putin with a smile and Putin looked away … These [moments] are about public posturing and about how you project strength." pic.twitter.com/hzBrLEuF0Y — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 16, 2021

According to CNN’s Jim Scuitto, Biden’s smile while Putin appeared to look away was about projecting strength. It was a take that many supporters of former President Donald Trump bashed as fawning sycophancy.

Biden will just smile and his followers will be ok with everything. Putin will eat Biden alive but we will never know what was actually said in their private meeting.And media will praise Biden with their lies. 😜 pic.twitter.com/yNTg9IzMB6 — Sharron Yemane (@Sharronyemane) June 16, 2021

Meanwhile, in a deleted tweet, Mike Pence’s former spokesperson Alyssa Farah said they deliberately made sure Pence did not smile when meeting with Putin to convey the gravity of the matter. Though she deleted the tweet, she has since retweeted another post criticizing Biden’s chompers.

Is a big toothy grin a good thing in this context? Navalny is languishing in prison and might not survive it. https://t.co/qTn4bfIA9F — Rebeccah Heinrichs (@RLHeinrichs) June 16, 2021

To others, though, it was a smile that was deft enough to make Putin uncomfortable.

Notice the difference in body language from Trump-Putin to Biden-Putin.



Biden looks relaxed, Putin looks uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/pQ1drygtNg — Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) June 16, 2021

Or maybe Biden’s just a happy guy?