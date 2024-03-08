As he was walking up to deliver tonight’s State of the Union, President Joe Biden encountered one of his most vocal critics: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) MTG was decked out entirely in MAGA gear, a red hat, and red blazer, attempting to catch the attention of Biden. It worked.

Biden was jokingly taken aback, making a shocked face.

Did the Biden administration place a woman in front of MTG so she couldn't confront him?pic.twitter.com/EWZoLhfaG4 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) March 8, 2024

Greene has been one of the most vocal critics of Biden since he took office, introducing articles of impeachment against him the week he took office, and sharing inappropriate photos of his son Hunter while holding hearings about alleged Biden family corruption.

Online, the moment earned Biden some props.

The “well look at you!” face Biden made at Marjorie Taylor Greene was actually relatable,” wrote one.

The “well look at you!” face Biden made at Marjorie Taylor Greene was actually relatable. #SOTU — Katie Halper is a Jew For #CeasefireNow (@kthalps) March 8, 2024

Biden making a face at MTG wearing a Trump hat pic.twitter.com/AkafXfNQ1D — Sam Lisker (@slisker) March 8, 2024

Although Biden didn’t quite interact with her, Greene called on Biden to say the name of Laken Riley, the University of Georgia student allegedly killed by an illegal migrant.

MTG, clad in a MAGA hat and shirt invoking Laken Riley, tells Biden to "say her name," referring to Riley.



The House rules forbid the wearing of campaign insignia in the chamber. pic.twitter.com/YrCdRs3ez7 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 8, 2024

“Say her name,” Greene said, trying to hand him a pin that bore Riley’s name as well, which other Republicans were also wearing to tonight’s address, as part of their push to get Biden to address the border and migrant crisis in America.

In his address, Biden isn’t expected to announce any major immigration legislation or executive orders.