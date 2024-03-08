joe biden mtf

‘Well look at you’: Marjorie Taylor Greene MAGA-themed get-up got quite the response from Biden

He seemed delightfully surprised.

Posted on Mar 7, 2024   Updated on Mar 7, 2024, 8:56 pm CST

As he was walking up to deliver tonight’s State of the Union, President Joe Biden encountered one of his most vocal critics: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) MTG was decked out entirely in MAGA gear, a red hat, and red blazer, attempting to catch the attention of Biden. It worked.

Biden was jokingly taken aback, making a shocked face.

Greene has been one of the most vocal critics of Biden since he took office, introducing articles of impeachment against him the week he took office, and sharing inappropriate photos of his son Hunter while holding hearings about alleged Biden family corruption.

Online, the moment earned Biden some props.

The “well look at you!” face Biden made at Marjorie Taylor Greene was actually relatable,” wrote one.

Although Biden didn’t quite interact with her, Greene called on Biden to say the name of Laken Riley, the University of Georgia student allegedly killed by an illegal migrant.

“Say her name,” Greene said, trying to hand him a pin that bore Riley’s name as well, which other Republicans were also wearing to tonight’s address, as part of their push to get Biden to address the border and migrant crisis in America.

In his address, Biden isn’t expected to announce any major immigration legislation or executive orders.

*First Published: Mar 7, 2024, 8:42 pm CST

