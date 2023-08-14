‘Absolutely terrible’: Biden under fire for alleged ‘no comment’ response to rising death toll in Hawaii

President Joe Biden is taking heat for allegedly responding “no comment” on Sunday after being asked about the rising death toll from the wildfires in Hawaii.

Authorities say the number of deaths from the blaze in Lahaina has risen to 96, with efforts to find and identify the dead still underway. It already is the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century.

Bloomberg White House correspondent Justin Sink wrote on Sunday that Biden was asked about the growing death toll during his trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

“No comment,” Sink said he replied, drawing swift condemnation.

After a couple hours on the Rehoboth beach, @potus was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii



“No comment,” he said before heading home pic.twitter.com/Y0UmXirju9 — Justin Sink (@justinsink) August 13, 2023

“While Americans in Hawaii are missing loved ones and have lost their homes, Joe Biden vacations on the beach. Is this the famous ‘compassion’ the media has told us about?” tweeted Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.).

Conservative radio host Larry O’Connor replied with a screenshot of First Lady Jill Biden tweeting ahead of the 2020 presidential election that “Empathy is on the ballot.”

“Embarrassing,” another person replied.

“Absolutely terrible,” journalist Yashar Ali said in a now-deleted tweet.

But some expressed doubt about the veracity of Biden’s alleged response.

Reporter Robert Mackey noted that Sink’s tweet was based on a pool report by a reporter for The Daily Mail who “admits that he didn’t actually hear what Biden said, but was given this quote by ‘lip readers.'”

Worth noting this is based on a pool report from Rob Crilly, a reporter for the ultra right-wing British tabloid The Daily Mail, who admits that he didn't actually hear what Biden said, but was given this quote by "lip readers" https://t.co/YZmlRfX6Oh https://t.co/eAkrJtKqo2 pic.twitter.com/be0pDr0sV7 — Robert Mackey (@RobertMackey) August 14, 2023

Last week, Biden approved Hawaii’s disaster declaration and directed federal aid to supplement recovery efforts. According to a White House press release, federal assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, help with debris removal, and more.

“Jill and I send our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in the wildfires in Maui, and our prayers are with those who have seen their homes, businesses, and communities destroyed,” Biden said in a statement Wednesday.

“We are grateful to the brave firefighters and first responders who continue to run toward danger, putting themselves in harm’s way to save lives.”