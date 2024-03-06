The Biden campaign not-so-subtly highlighted the economy’s positive improvements seen under President Joe Biden since 2021—by using a screenshot of Fox News’ coverage on Super Tuesday.

The Fox News graphic showed that in the three years since President Donald Trump left office, the unemployment rate dropped 2.7%, the number of jobs added increased 10%, wages went up 15%, the Dow Jones is up 24%, and the new-home sales price was up 12%.

“They really need to be careful with dark Brandon, he might steal your clips,” one X user replied, referencing the internet meme Biden himself has embraced about a darker alter ego.

“Can’t wait for the campaign to use that clip!” replied someone else.

Wow. Fox News just aired a graphic showing how great President Biden’s economy is. The numbers speak for themselves. Thanks, Fox! pic.twitter.com/BqhxWpLUrw — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 6, 2024

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment in January remained at 3.7%, a notable drop from where it stood at 6.3% when Biden took office. That figure is in line with where the unemployment rate sat in February 2020 (3.5%), before COVID-19 ravaged the U.S. economy.

But there is a large gap between the economic improvements in the statistics that Fox News highlighted and voters’ perception of them.

A national NBC poll released Monday found that voters favored Trump by more than 20 points when asked which candidate would better handle the economy.

And in the same Super Tuesday coverage from Fox News, Kellyanne Conway noted that only 18% of Americans believe Biden has helped them financially.

“It means that there is tripartisan support—you’ve got majorities of Republicans, Democrats, and independents all saying it’s either the same or in most cases, it’s hurt,” Conway said, later adding, “When you look at all the poll results so far, people made up their mind last year and that is pretty remarkable.”