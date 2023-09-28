Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson—a GOP candidate in the 2024 presidential race who failed to qualify for the second Republican debate on Wednesday—rolled out an artificial intelligence chat portal that allows users to “ask Asa Hutchinson anything.”

Users on the social media platform X took AI Hutchinson’s offer literally, posting screenshots of the AI bot’s answers to questions from anything to how babies are made to if he’d be open to being interviewed by controversial right-wing podcaster Andrew Tate.

“It’s better than chatGPT,” one person wrote, alongside a screenshot of AI Hutchinson explaining that “eggs do not melt in the traditional sense like ice or butter.”

“However, when eggs are heated, they undergo a process called coagulation, where the proteins in the egg denature and form a solid structure,” the AI bot said. “This is why eggs solidify when cooked, whether it’s scrambled, fried, or boiled.”

The AI portal has a disclosure at the bottom stating that “anything generated on this page is meant for informational and educational purposes only” and “is not intended to be attributed to Governor Asa Hutchinson verbatim for the purpose of interviews, advertising, or speaking engagements.”

Regardless, users still had fun asking the AI version of Hutchinson various questions such as whether he would consider appearing on Tate’s platform.

“While I cannot make any specific commitments at this moment, I am actively exploring opportunities to connect with diverse audiences and amplify my message,” the bot said. “Andrew Tate’s podcast is certainly one of the platforms that I will consider as I continue to navigate the campaign trail.”

Queried by the Daily Dot about his views on Tate, the AI bot stated that he was unfamiliar with him.

Another X user joked, “MAGA gonna be mad about this one,” after the AI Hutchinson told her that “being woke means being conscious of systemic inequalities and actively working towards addressing them.”

Hutchinson failed to meet the polling requirements necessary to appear in the second Republican debate; seven candidates met all the requirements.

Hutchinson has brushed off his failure to qualify, saying: “You got to think of it as a bye week in the NFL. You don’t play every weekend.”

He also reiterated in a statement that he was not dropping out of the race.

“I understand that the RNC and the media are trying to reduce the number of candidates, but I measure success based on the response I receive in early primary states like Iowa and New Hampshire,” he said. “My goal is to increase my polling numbers to 4% in an early state before Thanksgiving. If that goal is met, then I remain competitive and in contention for either Caucus Day or Primary Day.”

According to a RealClearPolitics average of recent Republican nomination polls, Hutchinson notches just 0.6%—ranking in ninth place.