‘Guilty of treason’: Trump supporters gleefully mock AOC’s fear of post-2024 retribution

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-N.Y.), better known as AOC, fears that former President Donald Trump could throw her in jail if he wins the 2024 election. And Trump supporters couldn’t be happier.

During an interview with podcaster and tech journalist Kara Swisher, AOC argued that Trump should be taken at his word when threatening to round up his political foes.

“I mean, it sounds nuts, but I wouldn’t be surprised if this guy threw me in jail,” she said. “He’s out of his mind. I mean, he did his whole first campaign around ‘lock her up.’ This is his motto.”

Trump recently denied he claimed that he wanted to jail his 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, though video shows he repeatedly suggested it.

Yet the concern from AOC and others that Trump could usher in an unprecedented era of authoritarianism was celebrated by the former president’s biggest fans, such as far-right influencer Laura Loomer.

“Damn. Don’t give me another reason to vote for Trump, @AOC,” Loomer wrote.

Damn. Don’t give me another reason to vote for Trump, @AOC. https://t.co/hOOMmlFsyW — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) June 10, 2024

I'd love to see this traitor get what she deserves. https://t.co/oo0jN2xt0Y — J'man Oliver (@JamanOliver) June 10, 2024

Other right-wing users argued that such actions would be justified given Trump’s recent criminal convictions, which they believe were secretly orchestrated by President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party.

“Her party is literally trying to throw him into jail right now and ever moronic @AOC wants to get cute with the hypotheticals?” another said.

Her party is literally trying to throw him into jail right now and ever moronic @AOC wants to get cute with the hypotheticals ? https://t.co/jnElisXjZv — Safety Propaganda (@SafetyPropagan1) June 9, 2024

Projection from the Dems yet again…. as they have been the only ones doing that. J6, Trump indictments, targeting parents with FBI, ect… https://t.co/RzCXjpKp3V — The Demon JT (@TheDemonJT1) June 10, 2024

Some went as far as to accuse AOC of treason before noting that her punishment should be nothing less than execution.

“Guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000,” one user said.

guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000. https://t.co/Cr7oy6BsUq — Pureblood and natural Immunity. (@Willhaak1957) June 10, 2024

She isn't tier 1 traitor, IMO. She is a solder and wears a uniform. That said, crimes need to be enforced.



But I caution, as MAGA about being overzealous. Stick to the Aces, Kings, Queens and Jacks for the most heinous attacks to our country and the constitution. https://t.co/uG83wBqm69 — InHardOutSlow (@hard_slow) June 10, 2024

Bizarrely, Trump fans also pushed fantasies that AOC was secretly in love with the ex-president.

Just fuck already https://t.co/8zn5EiE07h — Wrestling with Wormwood (@WWresister1) June 9, 2024

AI-generated images of the pair kissing were shared as well.

Since being convicted on 34 counts stemming from his hush-money case, Trump has repeatedly hinted at retribution against his political enemies.

In an interview with TV personality Dr. Phil on Thursday, Trump said: “Well, revenge does take time, I will say that. And sometimes revenge can be justified, Phil, I have to be honest. Sometimes it can.”

Trump made even more ominous remarks while speaking with the right-wing outlet Newsmax on Tuesday.

“So, you know, it’s a terrible, terrible path that they’re leading us to, and it’s very possible that it’s going to have to happen to them,” Trump said.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.