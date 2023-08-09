Andy Ngô loses civil lawsuit against Portland protesters over alleged assault in 2021

Right-wing internet personality Andy Ngô on Tuesday lost a civil lawsuit he brought against Rose City Antifa activists following a violent attack on Ngô after he disguised himself during a 2021 protest.

The civil suit alleged that activists John Hacker and Elizabeth Richter were part of Rose City Antifa and that the pair unmasked and beat the conservative journalist during the rally.

Richter’s attorney argued that the attackers were never identified, saying that Ngô “grabbed the faces that he saw that night and he sued them,” according to the Oregonian.

A jury cleared Hacker and Richter of all civil liability on Tuesday.

The suit, filed in 2020, originally centered on a 2019 confrontation Ngô and Hacker had at a gym, during which Ngô accused Hacker of stealing his cellphone. A separate trial last fall ended with a not guilty verdict for Hacker on third-degree robbery.

Ngô called Tuesday’s verdict “disappointing” in a tweet Tuesday night, and criticized the court’s earlier decision to dismiss Rose City Antifa as an organization from the suit.

“The court dismissed Rose City Antifa on July 14 on the grounds that a nonlegal entity cannot be sued under Oregon law,” Ngô wrote. “This sends a dangerous message that violent extremist groups can continue to organize criminal activities in Portland. We saw this message play out throughout the trial, with court proceedings being delayed or halted due to threats of violence and the need to seal the jurors’ identities following serious concerns over outside efforts to identify them.”

However, Ngô has made himself into an unpopular figure online, with numerous claims he misrepresents videos and collaborates with far-right activists. A number of users cheered the verdict after Ngô announced it.

Added Ngô, “I always knew it would be an uphill battle to win justice for the years of torment and violence I have endured. I still believe that these defendants are affiliated with Antifa, and I remain committed to seeking justice.”