The CEO of AMC appeared to be pantsless during an interview with a YouTuber on Thursday after his webcam fell off of his monitor.

The incident took place while CEO Adam Aron, who has been embracing his company’s meme status after its stock skyrocketed thanks to users on Reddit, spoke with popular investment YouTuber Trey Collins.

While discussing AMC’s current financial status, Aron appeared to expose his bare legs while attempting to place his webcam back on his monitor.

In an attempt to learn more about the apparent mishap, VICE reached out to AMC for comment but did not receive a reply.

While questions still remain over whether Aron was only wearing underwear or suspiciously short shorts, the moment was largely celebrated on Reddit.

In the r/WallStreetBets subreddit that is largely responsible for AMC’s meteoric rise, users dropped trading puns and other jokes.

Some users even suggested that the accident was actually a secret message from Aron, although others described such claims as QAnon-level nonsense.

Either way, it appears Aron and AMC would rather forget that the incident happened altogother.

Aron’s interview is part of an outreach program designed to engage with the company’s millions of small-time investors. Aron also announced this week a new initiative called AMC Investor Connect, which aims to provide shareholders with perks such as free popcorn.