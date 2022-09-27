A warning to an Amazon delivery driver that he’s approaching his work limit is ignored because the employee just wants to “keep going.”

The video, posted to TikTok by user @mudvillegeorge, has over 63,000 views.

“Uh, oh, guys,” the TikToker says. “I just got the ‘approaching work limit’” notification.

His screen reads: “To make sure you’re safe on the road, we will ask you to return to the station before you hit the daily working hours limit.”

“I haven’t seen that before,” the driver says as he appears to briefly ponder whether he should stop working. He finally decides: “Well, let’s keep working, guys. Let’s keep working. I got only a few more. I think.”

He then pans the screen to the back of his delivery truck, which is filled with nearly one dozen packages.

This is one of many videos on mudvillegeorge’s TikTok page, where he shares his experience as an Amazon delivery driver. In another video posted less than a week ago, mudvillegeorge says he received a “return to station” notification on his phone just after finishing his last delivery.

“Wow, I made it guys,” he says. “I totally made it. … I’m hungry, guys. I think it’s time for fried chicken tonight.”

There are only a handful of comments on the first video, with a number of TikTokers both applauding the driver’s work ethic and commitment to his role and others encouraging him to take a break. In response to these notes, however, mudvillegeorge says he only works 25 hours per week. He also says that he chooses to work because “this is like exercise to me.”

In this particular shift, he says that he worked 11 hours.

The Daily Dot has reached out to mudvillegeorge via TikTok and Amazon via email.