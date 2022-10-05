Surveillance footage of Infowars' founder Alex Jones

Ufile

Someone is spamming InfoWars with a supercut video of Alex Jones day-drinking at work

The video claims Jones consumed 8 bottles of alcohol in a week.

David Covucci 

David Covucci

Tech

Posted on Oct 4, 2022   Updated on Oct 4, 2022, 9:24 pm CDT

Video obtained by the Daily Dot shows security camera footage of Alex Jones repeatedly pouring himself what’s alleged to be alcohol numerous times over the course of multiple days. The footage claims the InfoWars host has at least seven drinks in a single day.

A link to the video has been posted into the text caption on videos on Alex Jones’ banned.video and Bitchute hosting platforms at least several times today, as well as added to the bio for the page for the Alex Jones Show on banned.video.

It appears that it is being posted without InfoWars’ permission, as the Daily Dot has noticed that the link has been removed from some videos it appears on, only to reappear on other videos.

It is unclear if InfoWars backend hosting channels have been compromised, if it’s the work of hackers or someone with access to the channels.

In Body Image
Banned.Video
In Body Image
Banned.Video
buitchute
Banned.Video

The link goes to a file hosting site, a page that appears to be run by someone alleging to be a Groyper, a group of young white nationalists.

The file is titled “Don’t Spy on Your Employees.”

In Body Image
ufile

The video is a supercut that appears to show Alex Jones consuming at least a bottle of alcohol over the course of a day, routinely going to a closet where he either drinks something from a bottle, adds something to a cup, or walks off with something.

ufile

On the first day, from Sept. 24, the surveillance footage begins at 11:40am and shows Jones approaching the cabinet and pulling out a bottle. By 2:30pm, the video claims Jones has consumed one bottle of alcohol and opened another. It does not list the sizes or types of alcohol, although some of the images appear to be of standard 750ml bottles of liquor.

In Body Image

The video alleges that over the course of a seven-day span, Jones consumed 8 bottles.

Jones does have a history with drinking, having been arrested for drunk driving in March 2020. A piece in the New York Times in 2019 also claimed that Jones would drink vodka while driving.

Jones is embroiled in a number of lawsuits over his Sandy Hook denialism. In one, a judge ordered Jones pay $50 million in damages to the parents of a child killed in the 2012 mass shooting.

InfoWars did not respond to a request for comment from the Daily Dot.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Oct 4, 2022, 8:44 pm CDT

David Covucci

David Covucci is the senior politics and technology editor at the Daily Dot, covering the nexus between Washington and Silicon Valley. His work has appeared in Vice, the Huffington Post, Jezebel, Gothamist, and other publications. He is particularly interested in hearing any tips you have. Reach out at [email protected]

David Covucci
 