Empty business chairs around table

sirtravelalot/Shutterstock (Licensed)

Leading advocacy groups are fed up with Biden’s lack of action on FCC

The FCC still doesn't have a chair. Biden hasn't even put forth a nomination.

David Covucci 

David Covucci

Tech

Published Jun 14, 2021   Updated Jun 14, 2021, 11:13 am CDT

Over 50 advocacy groups have signed onto a letter to President Joe Biden, demanding that he finally break the deadlock at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and name a chair.

Featured Video Hide

The FCC is currently staffed with only four commissioners—two Democrats and two Republicans—after the Senate GOP was able to force through a last-minute nomination for commissioner before former President Donald Trump left office.

Advertisement Hide

Biden has been in the White House for nearly five months and still has not named a replacement for Ajit Pai, who resigned when Biden took office.

Now, groups such as the Electronic Frontier Foundation, Fight for the Future, Free Press, and the Open Tech Institute sent a letter to Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris saying enough is enough.

The letter to Biden, which was sent on Friday, was first reported by Politico.

Advertisement Hide

The groups called it a matter of “rapidly growing urgency” and said that Biden keeping the seat open is “incompatible with the goal of delivering open, affordable, and reliable high-speed broadband to every home.”

Citing the congressional schedule, the groups said Biden’s administration is reaching a “critical point” to be able to achieve Democratic party goals at the FCC.

With a Democrat in the White House and control of the Senate, many expected a restoration of net neutrality after Democrats gained the ability to have a majority on the FCC. Groups also hoped for immediate action on the digital divide. During the coronavirus pandemic, the nation’s lack of broadband coverage for a number of its citizens was put under a magnifying glass.

Biden’s FCC could take steps to ameliorate the lack of high-speed internet for many Americans immediately and reinstate new neutrality.

But Biden needs to put forward a commissioner first. Why he hasn’t is starting to raise questions.

Advertisement Hide

Read more about the FCC

The FCC is deadlocked. When will Biden finally fix that?
The FCC wants you to tell it how fast your Wi-Fi is
Talking net neutrality and the digital divide with Gigi Sohn, former FCC counselor
FCC fines telemarketers $225 million for making 1 billion robocalls
Over 100,000 people petition Biden to pick FCC commissioner without telecom ties

Share this article
*First Published: Jun 14, 2021, 10:51 am CDT

David Covucci

David Covucci is the senior politics and technology editor at the Daily Dot, covering the nexus between Washington and Silicon Valley. His work has appeared in Vice, the Huffington Post, Jezebel, Gothamist, and other publications. He is particularly interested in hearing any tips you have. Reach out at [email protected]

David Covucci