‘Getting surgery to put a rod in’: Adriana Chechik breaks her back at disaster-plagued Twitchcon

Adriana Chechik, a Twitch streamer with nearly a million followers, says she broke her back in two places jumping into a ball pit at Twitchcon, one of a number of problems that appeared to plague the streaming site’s marquee conference.

Probably the most painful thing I’ve seen in awhile. Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has confirmed broken her back in two separate places following this jump at TwitchCon pic.twitter.com/QdojGn5UtG — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 9, 2022

Well, I broke my back in two places and am getting surgery to put a meter rod in for support today. Send your support. When it rains it pours and I am definitely feeling the rain right now. — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) October 9, 2022

Another steamer, @loch_vaness, says the same ball pit caused her to dislocate her knee.

I will never be able to trust @Twitch at another convention in my entire life.

Here’s how I dislocated my knee and sprained my ankle at their Lenovo Legion booth: pic.twitter.com/uZjfkgRyWr — LochVaness | TWITCHCON (@loch_vaness) October 10, 2022

According to Chechik, someone at Twitchcon left the conference in a brace after jumping into the pit, saying that Lenovo, which ran the pit, kept it open anyway.

Why did @LenovoLegion say here, you can dive in? They open the pit up a second day after the 1st person injured their foot and ankle bad enough to leave #twitchcon in a brace. Multiple ppl wer injured and they kept the pit open, said jump in booty first! https://t.co/9JaQnsiq7n — adriana chechik (@adrianachechik) October 10, 2022

According to the Washington Post‘s video games reporter Nathan Grayson, the ball pit was later shut down because people were breaking the rules.

went to the booth just now. talked to a person staffing it and got answers to questions I’ve seen floating around:



-not twitch’s. booth is a collaboration between intel and lenovo

-the foam pit is now closed. they shut it down at noon bc people were breaking rules (and bones) https://t.co/nOTsYvP2h7 — Nathan Grayson @ TwitchCon (@Vahn16) October 9, 2022

Grayson said the pit was noticeably shallow and that the blocks were not very soft.

Twitchcon is Twitch’s premiere in-person event, where popular users on the streaming site can interact with fans who watch them.

Previous events have drawn over 30,000 people. But apparently this year’s conference, the first since the pandemic, wasn’t only injuring its popular attendees. The conference also faced accusations online that it wasn’t accessible for disabled attendees, a process that left a number of people frustrated.

One Twitter user said the meet-and-greet hall was only accessible by stairs. People waiting in an accessible line for a meet-and-greet said their line was shut down. One person said people in wheelchairs were trampled.

the fact that there were people trying to TRAMPLE people in wheelchairs to get into this fucking panel is disgusting. and security was doing NOTHING. we literally had to yell at the security officials to let the people with wheelchairs through. — meghost 👻 (@quackstoria) October 7, 2022

they closed the accessibility line for tina meet and greet :( — mak (@quackskarl) October 8, 2022

Also just putting it out there it's ableist as fuck for the only way into the m&g hall to be sprinting up/down stairs my EDS having ass is shaky as hell — mel! Leaving Twitchcon :( (@Shroombies) October 7, 2022

On top of that, a number of people on Twitter alleged that the staffers were rude and unhelpful, even going so far as to misgender hosts and refuse to correct themselves.

twitchcon:



– unorganized

– people being mobbed

– people afraid of being crushed

– no accessibility for people with disabilities

– no safety measures

– unfriendly staff

– invalidating people’s pronouns

– being ignorant and asking someone faceless to show their face — pumpkain! ³⁰ Ѽ :)twt 📌 (@dwtjoy) October 9, 2022

A user on Twitter even made a gag T-shirt, saying they survived Twitchcon 2022.

@makashton_, a streamer with over 1,000 followers, told the Daily Dot that he was “extremely disappointed” in what was his first ever Twitchcon.

They found the conference to be extremely inaccessible.

“One the first day, me and my friend who was pushing me in my wheelchair, were the first in line for [a] meet and greet. We were in the ADA line, which they let go first. When they allowed us in, they didn’t tell us where the elevator was or how to get to the meet-and-greet room. So as multiple wheelchair users were trying to find the elevator, they released the regular line of people. They all came stampeding through the people from the ADA line and were rushing and pushing past wheelchairs to run up the stairs/escalators.”

“We ended up having to wait an extremely long time for the meet and greet after that because they mixed the disabled people in with the regular line. Unfortunately, I thought it would get better from there but the accessibility only got worse.”

They added that being in a wheelchair at Twitchcon was “exhausting.” and that people were pushing and jumping over them to meet content creators.

“When I was meeting a content creator, Karl Jacobs, in a mob, he had to put his hands in front of people to stop them from pushing at my wheelchair so that I could get out. The security were not doing their jobs … Twitch claims to be accessible but they did not prove that this weekend. Overall, I’m just extremely disappointed.”

Twitch did not respond to a Daily Dot request for comment.