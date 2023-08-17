‘I am crazy… I’m a terroristic threat’: Woman arrested for threatening Judge Tanya Chutkan posted revealing Facebook comments

A Texas woman arrested threatening to kill the judge overseeing former President Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case previously posted online that she thought former President Barack Obama “was the antichrist.”

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, 43-year-old Abigail Jo Shry allegedly left a voicemail on Aug. 5 for Judge Tanya Chutkan that began, “Hey, you stupid slave n****r.”

She reportedly went on to make threats to Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), all Democrats in Washington, D.C., and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, bitch,” Shry allegedly said in the voicemail. She later added: “You will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it.”

In comments on her Facebook page last week, Shry told a friend that she is “bat shit crazy now.”

“i thought Obama was the antichrist & i thought covid was funded by Obama…i was silenced & called racist & phobic of whatever & for 2 yrs i went crazy under the guise of trust science,” she continued. “i do not trust science or any lunacy of Democrat govt… I’m firmly planted in the MAGA camp as i hv been since 2015.”

Her friend replied that doubts she is bat shit crazy, but “maybe crazy like the majority of us are.”

“i am crazy… I’m a terroristic threat to Austin, Tx… I’m out on bond for it… at worst it was an empty threat… at best I’m a snitch & they owe me a check… communist aren’t the brightest among us,” she wrote back.

Shry was charged on July 11 with misdemeanor threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury and was out on bond when she placed the call to Chutkan’s office.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Sam S. Sheldon said Shry has prior violations of probations, parole, or supervised release and noted she has been charged four times in the last year for engaging in “similar conduct.”

The judge noted the defendant suffers from depression and that Shry’s father testified his daughter excessively drinks beer daily while watching the news and “then becomes agitated by the news and starts calling people and threatening them.”

“Mr. Shry stated that his daughter never leaves her residence and therefore would not act upon her threats,” the court recounted.

Shry reportedly also denied using any illegal substances within the past year.

However, in a Facebook post from last October, Shry linked a PBS FRONTLINE investigation into America’s heroin and opioid crisis.

“Its terrifying to say I don’t want to die but i keep using a drug it can kill me… eventually you come to accept that you’re actually ok with dying then you realize death is better than living addicted to this drug,” she wrote. Shry went on to encourage people not to isolate those struggling with addiction and to “show up even if they don’t want you around.”

Shry’s bond hearing is set in the Southern District of Texas for Sept. 13.