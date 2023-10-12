‘I would’ve dislocated my ankle tryna get out’: Woman eats 48 oysters as an appetizer on a first date—gets stuck with the check after her date sneaks away

Fontaine’s Oyster House in Atlanta, Georgia claims it has the “freshest oysters” in the city. TikToker @equanaaa agrees, saying “they got the best … oysters in Atlanta.”

And her experience eating them went super viral because she consumed 48 of them. On a first date. As an appetizer.

According to the video, @equanaaa went to Fontaine’s because a man had been repeatedly pestering her about going out and she finally had no plans one day. So she suggested the oyster spot because she could at least get some content out of it.

“Today i was bored and i had some time,” she said, suggesting the spot to her date. “They got the best … oysters in Atlanta, like hand downs, so I’m like yes, I can get some content.”

She proceeds to film the dozen oysters she gets to eat, adding Tabasco and lemon, before very audibly slurping them down on camera.

Then she ordered another platter. Then another. Then another. All told she consumed 48 oysters.

“I had to,” she said. “It was so good.”

Which would have been enough for the internet. But it wasn’t.

“So after that, I’m like baby, what’s next?” she asked. “We’re about to eat.”

@equanaaa said she got crabcakes and potatoes to go with her oysters, which were a 10 out of 10. But when the check came, her date, who she said only got one drink, went to the bathroom. Then never returned.

“Why the fuck [he] say he going to the bathroom and never come back. I’m like hold on, it’s been like 10, 20, 30 minutes.”

She paid the check and texted him, to which he said that he’d offered only to take her out for drinks, not a full meal. He said he would CashApp her for his share of the check, which all told $184 before tip.

Most viewers sided with her date though, citing her large order and filming herself loudly eating it.

“I’m in here hollering bc you was slurping up them oysters and that man was plotting his escape,” said one.

“Well DAMN mama! The slurping alone would have made me leave,” added another.

“the way i would’ve dislocated my ankle tryna get out there,” said a third.