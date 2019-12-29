Camila Cabello accused of ‘stealing’ Peruvian reggae group’s song

Camila Cabello has not had a great December.

On Dec. 18, the singer apologized for her old, racist Tumblr account that resurfaced. She was later met with further allegations of racism. Now people are accusing Cabello of plagiarizing a song by a Peruvian reggae group.

In a clip that’s been circulating online, Cabello’s song “My Oh My” from her sophomore album Romance is played against Tierra Sur’s “They knock on the door.”

As En24 News points out, the songs’ call and responses are what make them sound especially similar.

In Tierra Sur’s 1992 song, the call and response is: “They knock on the door (who will it be) / are a couple of mongos (don’t open them no) / speak like gringos (let them go) / They don’t rest even on Sunday (don’t open them no) ”

In Cabello’s song, which features DaBaby, the call and response is: “They say he likes a good time (My oh my) / He comes alive at midnight (Every night) / My mama doesn’t trust him (My oh my) / He’s only here for one thing, but (so am I)“

Music fans first pointed out the similarities on Twitter.

In response to a fan asking if they were aware of the allegations, Tierra Sur said they were. In response to another fan asking if they granted Cabello and her team permission to sample the song, Tierra Sur said they had not and that the group had been aware of the song for “several weeks.”

Tierra Sur’s Twitter account posted the Spotify link to “They knock on the door” on Dec. 27, shortly after the plagiarism allegations began circulating.

Speaking with En24 News, Tierra Sur’s Pochi Marambio wouldn’t say whether he believes the song was plagiarized but did reiterate that no one from Cabello’s team reached out to them.

“I think it’s too early to speculate on the subject and I don’t usually use hard terms. I understand that companies, the international music industry, especially the world of hiphop and rap, recognize what elements they use for their productions and respect and talk with the authors or their legal representatives,” Marambio told En24 News.

“My Oh My” does not list Marambio, who wrote “They knock on the door” in 1991, as a credited author.

“Camilas team are really working hard to brush this under the carpet but the point still stands. A sample is when an artist incorporates part of another persons song into their own and gives credit when doing so. Camila didn’t credit the writers of the OG song with My oh My,” Twitter user @ghostin333 wrote.

This is not the first time Cabello has been accused of plagiarism. In 2017, she was accused of plagiarizing a Selena Gomez song. And in October, she was also accused of “ripping off” MARINA’s music.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Tierra Sur.

