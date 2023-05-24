‘I hear the Wobble but I’m not seeing the wobble’: Viewers respond to TikToks of white people doing the wobble dance

Few things in this life are constant and true, but one of them is certainly that white people like to appropriate and ruin cultural phenomena. Just look at what happened to the word “woke.” Now there’s a new offense that has entered the chat: the wobble dance. The viral song that took over dance floors in 2009 has ebbed and flowed in popularity, but it remained a wedding and club staple through the years. It’s accompanied by a trademark dance that’s relatively simple, but some people decided that wasn’t good enough. Why let things just be as they were intended when you can co-opt and change them for the worse?

every day I open tik tok to get pissed off pic.twitter.com/7zEuXoCiHu — jadertots (@jada_what) May 21, 2023

The song has regained popularity on dance floors recently and through some evidence on TikTok, the dance has morphed into something many are considering blasphemous, or even a “colonization” of the song. What used to be a mild twerk is now people throwing themselves onto the ground and/or doing a weird line-dancey stomp—of course, in cowboy boots.

It’s hard to watch, but they’re doing it anyway. Some took to Twitter to express their disdain for this new wobble. One user wrote, “everyday I open TikTok to get pissed off,” with accompanying videos of the newer, whiter wobble. The comments sounded off with people being equally put off. Read some of the reactions below, and wobble at your own risk.

They done turned our classic song into the cowboy boots and mayonnaise dance — SSJ4 goku 💫🐐 (@Dro2H) May 23, 2023

Can’t believe they just colonized that song like this — Khalil ⁰⁰⁷ (@AgentKhalils) May 23, 2023

We can’t never have nothing to ourselves pic.twitter.com/0OYSXe8esC — David Wayne (@DavdWayne) May 24, 2023

I hear the Wobble but I’m not seeing the wobble pic.twitter.com/8GdWYer959 — D🦭 (@justme_Deja) May 23, 2023