‘I’m trying this today on my break’: Whataburger worker makes buffalo ranch loaded fries hack — and customers want it on the official menu

A Whataburger worker filmed himself making an item presently unavailable to order at the food chain: buffalo ranch loaded fries.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user @iamnick556. In the clip, he jumps right into how to make the buffalo ranch loaded fries. He first takes out a couple of pieces of bacon, places them in the fryer, and fries them up. Once the bacon is done cooking, he takes them out while removing the basket of fries after they are done frying.

Then, he dumps out the french fries and adds salt to them. Afterward, he scoops up some fries and places them into a styrofoam container.

With the french fries in tow, the creator opens a cabinet, grabs a handful of shredded cheese, and sprinkles it onto the fries. He then places the fries underneath a light from the fry station and begins cutting up pieces of crispy chicken breast. The camera shifts to the french fries as he opens the box and scatters bacon bits onto them. Finally, he adds the chicken pieces onto the fries and drizzles both buffalo sauce and ranch on them.

Once the order is finished, the content creator and one of his co-workers dig in.

The Daily Dot reached out to @iamnick556 for comment via TikTok comment for more information. The video garnered 497,000 followers as of Saturday where viewers complimented the french fry invention.

“Looks amazing!!!!” one viewer complimented.

“Looks Bomb AF!! why didn’t, I think of that when I worked at Whataburger lol,” another echoed.

One user wrote, “that looks super delicious….please @whataburger add this to your menu.”

Others shared their suggestions on what would make the buffalo ranch loaded french fries better.

“Add Jalapeños and gravy instead of the ranch and buffalo sauce. Or! Or! Throw some of that sweet and spicy sauce in there,” one person said.

“not gonna lie, if you can make it ‘without’ 2.3 lbs of salt id be all over it!” another commented.

“Try a grilled cheese with fajita veggies cooked in chorizo ! regular cheese plus shredded,” a third shared.

Many viewers wished the creator’s invention was officially on the menu.

“Bro pleeeease put this on the menu,” one person pleaded.

“I wish this was on the menu,” a second stated.

“This that ‘only employees menu.’” a third pointed out.