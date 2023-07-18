One of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1‘s biggest stunts is a true classic of the genre: Two guys fighting on top of a moving train. And back in 2020, a TikToker stumbled across Tom Cruise and the Dead Reckoning team filming the scene in Norway.

Originally posted on the now-deleted TikTok account @tomaspangelo, the video resurfaced on Twitter this week.

While it doesn’t show the stunt in progress, you can see Tom Cruise, director Chris McQuarrie and the stunt/camera team sitting and standing casually atop the train. (McQuarrie is the grey-bearded guy standing upright and facing to the right of the shot, in case you’re wondering.)

When Cruise spots the person filming him from beside the moving train, he smiles and waves.

In the film itself, this sequence takes place after Dead Reckoning‘s already-iconic motorbike jump, with Cruise fighting Esai Morales (who plays the villain Gabriel) on the roof of the train.

It’s a textbook example of why the Mission Impossible franchise is known for practical stunts, and why Cruise is infamous for risking his life on camera – something a lot of commenters brought up when this video spread on Twitter.