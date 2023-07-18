Tom Cruise and film crew on top of train in Norway (l) Tom Cruise and film crew on top of train in Norway (c) Tom Cruise and film crew on top of train in Norway (r)

A TikToker filmed Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ train stunt back in 2020

Cruise was caught on camera sitting casually atop a moving train.

Posted on Jul 18, 2023

One of Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1‘s biggest stunts is a true classic of the genre: Two guys fighting on top of a moving train. And back in 2020, a TikToker stumbled across Tom Cruise and the Dead Reckoning team filming the scene in Norway.

Originally posted on the now-deleted TikTok account @tomaspangelo, the video resurfaced on Twitter this week.

While it doesn’t show the stunt in progress, you can see Tom Cruise, director Chris McQuarrie and the stunt/camera team sitting and standing casually atop the train. (McQuarrie is the grey-bearded guy standing upright and facing to the right of the shot, in case you’re wondering.)

When Cruise spots the person filming him from beside the moving train, he smiles and waves.

In the film itself, this sequence takes place after Dead Reckoning‘s already-iconic motorbike jump, with Cruise fighting Esai Morales (who plays the villain Gabriel) on the roof of the train.

It’s a textbook example of why the Mission Impossible franchise is known for practical stunts, and why Cruise is infamous for risking his life on camera – something a lot of commenters brought up when this video spread on Twitter.

*First Published: Jul 18, 2023, 9:12 am CDT

Gavia Baker-Whitelaw is a staff writer at the Daily Dot, covering geek culture and fandom. Specializing in sci-fi movies and superheroes, she also appears as a film and TV critic on BBC radio. Elsewhere, she co-hosts the pop culture podcast Overinvested. Follow her on Twitter: @Hello_Tailor

