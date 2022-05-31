‘Stranger Things’ has introduced a whole new generation to Kate Bush—and some people are predictably mad about it

One of the biggest gifts Netflix’s Stranger Things has given its younger fans this season, along with a brand new fear of grandfather clocks, is an introduction to 80s icon Kate Bush and her classic song “Running Up That Hill”.

I'm so jealous of kids getting to experience Kate Bush for the first time — Rachel Charlton-Dailey (@RachelCDailey) May 31, 2022

i discovered Kate Bush the old-fashioned way………… by writing down the favorite musicians of an older girl on LiveJournal who i idolized and then driving to the barnes & noble 30 miles away with my parents and listening to each album one by one at those headphone stations — 𝒦𝒾𝓉 𝒟𝓊𝒸𝓀𝓌𝑜𝓇𝓉𝒽 (@cgduckworth) May 29, 2022

also seeing some "I liked Kate Bush before the zoomers, I've been into her for years"…honestly how can you gatekeep an ancient witch whose soul has been around possibly since stonehenge…my girl belongs to the tall grasses and misty moors alone — rachel syme (@rachsyme) May 27, 2022

With its wistful, minor key and a desperate yearning for understanding, “Running Up That Hill” is just as appealing to teenagers and college kids now as it was when Bush first released it back in 1985—leading to the song reaching number one on iTunes this week, and climbing the Spotify rankings like nobodies business.

Kate Bush’s classic ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’ is the highest new entry on the Spotify Top Songs Global chart at #106 with 1,099,174 streams. pic.twitter.com/iVlUXooZN1 — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 29, 2022

Its also been dominating on TikTok, with people using it for everything from moody, personal posts to explosions of love for the artist and the series.

Some Kate Bush fans were really excited to see a musician and a song they love hitting it big with a new generation.

It’s been less than 36 hours since Stranger Things 4 dropped and Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” is all over TikTok. It’s beautiful that people’s biggest takeaways from Stranger Things 4 is Kate Bush’s impeccable artistry. — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) May 29, 2022

very excited to see the sudden mainstream interest in my favorite artist, kate bush! she's an absolutely incredible artistic spirit, & i would love to encourage all new hounds of love fans to check out the most nightmarishly creative & artistic pop album ever made, the dreaming! pic.twitter.com/oo3YeHc6zE — salvia! 💜🐕🌸 (@salvthedog) May 31, 2022

Kate Bush entering the mainstream again I have waited my entire life for this moment pic.twitter.com/AeZhBtkazq — Daniel 💙💛 (@cricketemoji) May 29, 2022

But, as always whenever a piece of media from the past jumps back into the spotlight, some fans are unhappy about it, claiming their beloved artist is being “tiktokified”.

So people are finding out who Kate Bush is thru….stranger things pic.twitter.com/cqJqMn6j0S — ✨ (@heyjaeee) May 29, 2022

Some have even been complaining about Kate Bush “going mainstream” because of the show, a claim some social media users were quick to point out makes no sense, as she’s produced numerous top hits over her career.

“nooo Kate Bush is going mainstream 💔💔💔” pic.twitter.com/xDPK1JyIF7 — Kayla 💛 (@kobcritic_) May 28, 2022

people act like Kate Bush is their special rare gem indie artist that’s theirs to gatekeep meanwhile she’s one of the most famous and influential artists of the 20th/21st century 🗿 — Holly ✨ (BLM!) (@Nivenwashere) May 28, 2022

Sure there’s now a mainstream resurgence of interest in her thanks to Stranger Things, but the woman was a chart-topping legend back in the day.

all this talk about kate bush becoming “mainstream” as if running up that hill wasn’t #3 in the UK and a top 40 in the US — gabri (@djgabriii) May 28, 2022

People being sad that Kate Bush is "going mainstream" (i.e being heard by a new generation of kids) because she's featured on Stranger Things. Weird. She's brilliant. Everyone should hear Running up that Hill for the first time once. https://t.co/ldbNWoQFJK — Emily O'Beirne – all canoes lead to #kacy (@emilyobwrites) May 29, 2022

"let's gatekeep kate bush so the normies don't ruin her music and she becomes mainstream" pic.twitter.com/tWivLqcWo8 — ❤️‍🔥 (@Immaterialenvy) May 29, 2022

Fortunately, it seems like one thing we’re not doing in 2022 is tolerating gatekeeping.

People are mad about this Kate Bush/ Stranger Things thing? You're upset because loads of people got to hear one of the greatest songs ever written and liked it enough to get it back in the charts? — worriedaboutsatan (@teamsatan) May 31, 2022

I thought people getting genuinely mad that Stranger Things used a Kate Bush song (106 million plays on spotify) was a joke then I looked at tiktok pic.twitter.com/imilUubC2i — hannah louise (@hannahlouisef) May 30, 2022

the way some of y'all are genuinely upset about people learning to like Kate Bush / Running Up That Hill because of Stranger Things as if any single one of you were alive in 1985 in the first place… please tell me why we're gatekeeping a 37 year old song pic.twitter.com/4dJ43cWxr3 — søcks (@thegoodwar) May 29, 2022

With Kate Bush fans of all ages, including some who were around when she first launched into the British music scene back in the 80s, rallying to the defense of those just discovering how much they love her music.

Stop bullying the teenagers who are discovering #KateBush because of #StrangerThings I know how much it sucks being reminded that you're not a kid anymore. No one wants to get older. But bullying teenagers for not knowing a song from like 40 years ago is just being a dick. — Emily Raskauskas (@RHillian) May 31, 2022

Hilarious how many people I’ve seen that are genuinely upset that people are discovering that Kate Bush song from Stranger Things. I am begging you nerds to log off twitter and go outside. — Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) May 31, 2022

And it seems like some people are even having fun with it.