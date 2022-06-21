‘Wait I like this game’: The evolution of the ‘She’s a 10’ meme

A meme format that started off as a rating game on TikTok has spread to Twitter and become a self-deprecating meme.

The “She’s a 10 but ____” meme format apparently started on TikTok, where it was framed more as a challenge or a game with low-stakes ratings. A May 31 TikTok from Leah Woods appears to be the origin, though she and her friends were rating theoretical men. It has more than 1.4 million views.

Predictably, it’s already been ruined by guys using it for misogynistic purposes. The hashtag #shesa10 has more than 10 million views.

It then spread to Twitter, where people got a little more creative. Some jokes were self-promotional, some were self-deprecating. Others referenced TV or movie storylines. And there was still misogyny.

she’s a 10 but she had unrestricted access to the internet at a young age — ִֶָ𖤐˚ (@_4YSL) June 20, 2022

She’s a 10 but she asks you if you’d still love her if she was a worm — Faizaan (@faizaan_v) June 20, 2022

She's a 10 but she held a town hostage to live out a sitcom fantasy with her dead boyfriend. — Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) June 20, 2022

he’s a 10 but he has a mentally unwell wife locked in the attic and you are his plain mistress — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) June 20, 2022

Woods now has “creator of the ‘he’s a 10 but’ game” in her TikTok bio, and posted a response to the meme trending on Twitter yesterday. We reached out to Woods for comment via email.