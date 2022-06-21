couple sitting on couch man laughing hands out woman smiling with tweet by Faizaan centered caption "She's a 10 but she asks if you'd still love her if she was a worm"

‘Wait I like this game’: The evolution of the ‘She’s a 10’ meme

How a casual rating game became a self-deprecating meme.

Audra Schroeder

Internet Culture

Posted on Jun 21, 2022

A meme format that started off as a rating game on TikTok has spread to Twitter and become a self-deprecating meme.

The “She’s a 10 but ____” meme format apparently started on TikTok, where it was framed more as a challenge or a game with low-stakes ratings. A May 31 TikTok from Leah Woods appears to be the origin, though she and her friends were rating theoretical men. It has more than 1.4 million views.

@leahhwoodss the end proved our point #socal #fyp #findhim #whosisthismans @lucyyyyylouuuu @maryland_w ♬ original sound – Leah Woods
@kyliemillar 😂😂😂 #shesa10 #game #trending ♬ Sneaky Snitch – Kevin MacLeod

Predictably, it’s already been ruined by guys using it for misogynistic purposes. The hashtag #shesa10 has more than 10 million views.

@deannaculen

Tell me I’m wrong tho…

♬ original sound – deanna

It then spread to Twitter, where people got a little more creative. Some jokes were self-promotional, some were self-deprecating. Others referenced TV or movie storylines. And there was still misogyny.

Woods now has “creator of the ‘he’s a 10 but’ game” in her TikTok bio, and posted a response to the meme trending on Twitter yesterday. We reached out to Woods for comment via email.

*First Published: Jun 21, 2022, 3:25 pm CDT

