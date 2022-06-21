‘Wait I like this game’: The evolution of the ‘She’s a 10’ meme

A meme format that started off as a rating game on TikTok has spread to Twitter and become a self-deprecating meme.
The “She’s a 10 but ____” meme format apparently started on TikTok, where it was framed more as a challenge or a game with low-stakes ratings. A May 31 TikTok from Leah Woods appears to be the origin, though she and her friends were rating theoretical men. It has more than 1.4 million views.
@leahhwoodss the end proved our point #socal #fyp #findhim #whosisthismans @lucyyyyylouuuu @maryland_w ♬ original sound – Leah Woods
@kyliemillar 😂😂😂 #shesa10 #game #trending ♬ Sneaky Snitch – Kevin MacLeod
Predictably, it’s already been ruined by guys using it for misogynistic purposes. The hashtag #shesa10 has more than 10 million views.
@deannaculen
Tell me I’m wrong tho…♬ original sound – deanna
It then spread to Twitter, where people got a little more creative. Some jokes were self-promotional, some were self-deprecating. Others referenced TV or movie storylines. And there was still misogyny.
Woods now has “creator of the ‘he’s a 10 but’ game” in her TikTok bio, and posted a response to the meme trending on Twitter yesterday. We reached out to Woods for comment via email.