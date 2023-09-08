Random Piñata

‘Is this a Tim Robinson skit?’: People have a lot of questions about this piñata TikTok

A viral TikTok of a man—and a bunch of shoes—falling out of a piñata has a lot of people asking why.

A TikTok showing a kid hitting what appears to be a suitcase with a bat, only for a bunch of shoes and a full-grown man to fall out of it, piñata-style, is confusing the internet.

The video, from the account @johnny_mctokkinz, does not feature any explanation for what we’re seeing; the caption translates to “Piñata 2023.” Once the adult man falls out of the bag, the kids scatter, grab the shoes, and try them on, vamping for the camera. (Well, most of them.)

The top comment on the video wonders: “Is this a Tim Robinson skit?” The Coffin Flop-ish nature of the man’s fall is spot-on. But not enough people are asking: Who is the guy and why was he in the bag?

“I don’t want context,” said one commenter. “I’m just glad I get to see them happy.”

The comments are filled with other curious details you might have missed, like the barbed-wire fence and fake nature landscape in the background. The TikTok has more than 1 million views, and was also posted to Twitter, where it was compared to “either a Tim Robinson sketch or A24 horror film.”

That clip got more than 10 million views, and people were a little more insistent on knowing who the hell this man is.

The @johnny_mctokkinz account has other viral TikToks on it—some of them featuring the same bag— and many appear to be staged. The man who fell out of the piñata is also wearing the same black pants with green stripes as seen in other TikToks, and many of the videos are filmed in Ukraine. We reached out for comment.

Sep 8, 2023

