Olivia Rodrigo brought down the Grammys with a performance of “drivers license” and came out of it as a three-time winner Sunday night, but a brief moment during another artist’s performance may have made almost as much of a mark online.

Clocking in at around 17 seconds, her appearance early in BTS’ spy movie-inspired performance of “Butter” is brief. Rodrigo doesn’t sing along, and none of her music is remixed with BTS’. Instead, she shows up early in the performance—even before the wildly popular Korean band starts to sing—alongside V (also known as Kim Tae-hyung). Rodrigo and V are in conversation, and after he appears to whisper something in her ear, she appears shocked; when V holds out a gold card, her expression changes. V points to the stage before tossing the gold card toward the stage.

At the start of the performance, you can see Rodrigo tapping onto V’s shoulder in the background.

The interaction delighted BTS fans and Rodrigo fans alike.

Some people also focused on an out-of-focus shot of H.E.R. behind them to illustrate the amount of jealousy they had over watching the scene unfold.

And others tried to imagine what V could’ve been whispering in Rodrigo’s ear, which has sparked a meme.

Earlier Sunday, V said that he would love to collaborate with Rodrigo on something. If this is the reception that a brief interlude during a Grammys performance sparked, we can only imagine what would happen if Rodrigo and V actually do collaborate musically.