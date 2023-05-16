People are mad that Mikael Arellano, the ‘Bejeweled’ dance creator, only received free tickets to a Taylor Swift show for it

Months after creating a viral dance set to Taylor Swift’s “Bejeweled,” a popular TikToker saw the viral dance performed live. But it took some effort, and public attention, to make it happen.

Back in October, Mikael Arellano—anticipating the release of Swift’s music video for “Bejeweled”—put out several TikToks showing a new dance around the song’s chorus that involves strutting and hand movements set as he lip-syncs the word “shimmer.”

Several of those videos went viral: One video received more than 6.4 million views, another received 4 million views, and a third got over 1 million views. In the weeks after his dance broke out, more people on TikTok did their own spin on his dance. At one point, Swift even liked one of Arellano’s videos, the ultimate sign of approval.

If you noticed something familiar about some of the dancing during the Eras tour, there’s a reason for that: Swift’s people asked Arellano if they could use it and offered compensation. But in the caption of a video he posted last week, he had yet to be compensated for it.

“Back in February, Taylor Nation asked me if I’m OK with Taylor and her dancers using parts of my ‘Bejeweled’ dance, and in exchange, they offered me two free tickets for a show of my choice, which is tomorrow night,” he explained. “But ever since then, they never got back to me to give me the tickets, so I really don’t know what to do.”

Arellano’s caption plays off Swift’s song and album titles, noting, “I have to SPEAK NOW (Mikael’s Version) cause maybe we got lost in translation!”

SwiftTok was outraged on Arellano’s behalf as they flagged Taylor Nation and Swift’s accounts to rectify that wrong.

“Give him front row tickets! He made Bejeweled iconic!” one person wrote.

But some people also thought Arellano should’ve gotten far more from Swift for using his dance in her concerts than two free tickets.

Crazy that the tiktoker who made the bejeweled dance is only being compensated for its usage on the tour with one set of free tickets. People with much less of a following and reach get paid thousands for usage rights. — hannah (@hannnahkristine) May 13, 2023

he literally shouldn’t even need tickets… he should be on some VIP shit where someone picks him up in a black suv and just rolls him into the stadium. he single-handedly made bejeweled a viral tiktok song which led to streams which i’m sure led to more $$$ than two tickets. https://t.co/qGr5gljXXr — ً (@____gabe__) May 13, 2023

Taylor makes over 9 MILLION dollars per era show and she and her team couldn’t properly compensate Mikael for the bejeweled dance



This will never not make me angry — intothegaylorverse (@gaylorbitch) May 14, 2023

Fortunately for Arellano, speaking out about the issue worked in his favor. He got in contact with Taylor Nation and was able to get tickets for the concert he originally requested tickets to see; he says it was because of miscommunication.

He saw Swift perform live at one of her Philadelphia shows and performed his dance as she sang “Bejeweled.” But he also received a coveted piece of concert memorabilia: “22,” Swift gives out a signed hat with the number 22 written on it to a lucky fan in the crowd. On the night Arellano went to see Swift live, he was that fan.

“Best night of my life,” he wrote.