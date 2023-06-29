Jonathan Majors files domestic violence complaint, and Twitter users are drawing parallels between him and Johnny Depp

Months after NYPD arrested Jonathan Majors on charges of assault and harassment, the Antman: Quantumania actor has since filed a domestic violence complaint against his accuser, ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

In the new complaint, Majors accuses her of drunkenly scratching and hitting him during the March argument that led to his assault and harassment charges.

“Last week, for the first time, Mr. Majors met with the NYPD to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night,” the actor’s attorney, Priya Chaudhry, told the New York Post. “Within hours of viewing the evidence, and conducting their own thorough investigation, the NYPD found probable cause to arrest Grace Jabbari for assaulting Jonathan Majors.”

While this seems like a breakthrough for Majors—who was dropped from lucrative sponsorships with the U.S. Army, and by his publicists, the Lede Company, and management Entertainment 360– it hasn’t sat well with the internet.

Twitter user @eternallyRaq pointed out, “He said nothing happened at all. So now he’s the victim? This is classic abuser behavior- turn around and claim YOU are the victim.”

Many believed the Creed III actor was using the DARVO tactic to save his reputation. Human rights Twitter account @custodypeace explained DARVO: “Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender.”

#DARVO Deny, Attack, and Reverse Victim and Offender." The perpetrator or offender may Deny the behavior, Attack the individual doing the confronting, and Reverse the roles of Victim and Offender such that the perpetrator assumes the victim role and turns the true victim — or… — custodypeace (@custodypeace) June 28, 2023

Many began drawing parallels between Majors and the embattled Johnny Depp, who used a highly publicized trial to clear his name against Amber Heard (despite British courts finding sufficient enough evidence to support calling him a “wife beater”).

Some were afraid that Grace Jabbari would be on the receiving end of the same vitriolic, hate campaign that TikTok unleashed on Amber Heard during last year’s infamous trial.

Twitter user @naledimashishi wrote, “Watching TikTok do the same thing to Jonathan Majors’s ex they did to Amber Heard is scary as hell given that she is NOT a public figure (so her name should never have been released to the public), she did not go to police, & she’s actively worked against the prosecution.”

Others, on the other hand, felt as though he was vindicated and deserved apologies from both the public and the press for the swift reaction to the assault and harassment charges in March.

Twitter user @BobbyKingDeal wrote, “wondering if the apologies to Jonathan Majors will be as loud as the allegations.”

A trial is set for Aug. 3.