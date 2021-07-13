Beauty YouTuber Jaclyn Hill says she had “one of the scariest experiences of her life,” but people on Twitter aren’t buying it. Instead, some are threatening her.

On July 11, Hill tweeted, “I seriously had one of the scariest experiences of my life last night. 2 guys were literally trying to physically pull me into their car while I was alone outside. Thank you Jesus that I’m okay but that was so traumatizing!”

In a follow up tweet, Hill promised to go into more detail about what happened via her Instagram story so that others don’t have the same experience.

“It’s bullshit women have to be scared of these things,” she said.

Her announcement was met with mixed responses, with beauty influencer Kevin James Bennett loudly blasting what he called her “fabricated” testimony.

He tweeted a screenshot of Hill’s tweet, saying, “Interesting. Attempted abduction outside her home, as her company is dragged across social media for an intentional lack of inclusivity.”

Then he asked for a police report. Responding to his own tweet, he added, “I’m going to guess Jaclyn will release an IG story where she relates the (fabricated) incident, sheds some crocodile tears and then tries to sell something (swipe up).”

Hill recently faced backlash after releasing a summer bronzer collection with a non-inclusive shade range.

Bennett continued to question Hill’s story on Twitter, repeatedly asking for a police report, which would be “easy to verify.”

Folks rejected the notion that Hill had to provide evidence, saying she didn’t need to prove anything and that people react differently in the face of trauma.

She doesn’t need to prove shit to anyone and even telling her this is trash. Homegirl has been open about everything since day one. — Kristine (@kristiinejm) July 13, 2021

i swear people don’t understand trauma responses. when something traumatic happens to us we all react in different ways. some of us post about it right away (i do this myself) others hold it in. this is your trauma and NO ONE should be telling you it didn’t happen. — Angela 🦋💙 (@BPD_420) July 12, 2021

Hill was even threatened by one person who wrote they would “see to it that u get what u deserve,” prompting an incredulous reaction from Hill and others.

Wow there's calling out Jaclyn Hill and then there's this. Some of you need help, and it shows. Log off twitter and go touch some grass. Yes this is a real account and not some sock. Way too far. She's said and done shitty things but this is next level messed up. pic.twitter.com/afSwSyDt7W — a l i 💜 (@TruthSleuthYT) July 13, 2021

On her Instagram Story July 12, Hill said she was “so livid” about the people accusing her of making up the story in order to get attention.

“It’s because of people like you that women don’t come forward when bad things happen,” she said. “It’s because of people like you that women do not have the balls to stand up and say ‘this happened’ because they’re afraid they’re going to be accused of lying. It’s bullshit.”

Hill repeated a similar statement on Twitter, saying it was “absolutely disgusting” that people think she’s lying.

Not everyone doubted her, though. Several women interacted with Hill on Twitter, voicing their support, sharing similar experiences and telling her they’re happy she’s okay.

Nooooo Jaclyn!! 🥺 I’m glad she’s okay! The shit us women deal with is heartbreaking and traumatic. https://t.co/GQBYGg2V2V — Irma (@irrmalou) July 12, 2021

When anyone asks why it’s scary to be a woman… https://t.co/Qsrj7jGxhm — Kristen 🪐 (@_kbakes) July 11, 2021

As a woman, reading this terrifying. I am so happy that she was able to get away. Seriously, so scary. If any of my moots are in Tampa, Florida please be careful. https://t.co/PrFbaeUNZ5 — Aileen DeMong (@LightMarieD) July 11, 2021

Her supporters criticized Bennett and other men who doubted her experience.

Why do men… — K. (@Krissay___) July 12, 2021

On her Instagram story July 13, Hill announced the launch of her new summer collection and said she was going to try to enjoy the day.

Hill did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.