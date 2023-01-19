‘I don’t work there anymore, so it’s not like I can get fired’: Former worker shares In-N-Out ‘order secrets’

A TikToker who said she is a former In-N-Out worker shared several “order secrets” that viewers can allegedly request at their local In-N-Out.

In a video with over 52,000 views, TikTok user Jess (@jessmmichel) shared several creations she and her co-workers used to make during their time at In-N-Out. While she said that some are not orderable by the general public and were simply items she and her co-workers made for fun, others can be acquired through the ordering process if one orders carefully.

The first item she suggested for vegetarians are loaded french fries.

“You can order fries, a side of grilled onions, and then you add spread, ketchup, mustard, and then you mix it all together,” Jess said. “It’s so freakin’ good if you add the chopped chilis.”

Second, Jess said that impromptu salads can be made by ordering ingredients a la carte, then asking for multiple sides of lettuce.

“You can try ordering this, but it’s a little bit more difficult,” she advised.

The final In-N-Out order hack she recommended is a mix of a milkshake and coffee.

The recipe is essentially what it sounds like: Order a chocolate, vanilla, or mixed milkshake and a coffee. Then, mix the two together.

“You have to mix it separately. You can’t ask them to do that,” she said. “It’s so good. That’s how I would drink my coffee—no cream or sugar because obviously the shake is the creamer and sugar, and it’s amazing.”

In the comments section, several alleged former In-N-Out workers shared their own creations from their time working at the store.

“Lol one time my Manager made me Animal fries on the grill instead of the steamer and the cheese was so much better,” a user wrote.

“We use to do grilled tomatoes as the chiles at my store,” another added. “I agree so good! Chefs kiss.”

Others simply shared their excitement about the prospect of ordering such items at In-N-Out—and their hopes that Jess makes more videos about In-N-Out hacks.

“Gonna try this next time !!!” a commenter exclaimed.

“Ok I’m going to need a series on secret menu items please,” an additional user concluded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jess via email.