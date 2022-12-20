‘I took a bite out of this godd*mn Slim Jim’: Family Dollar sells customer expired, moldy Slim Jim

A woman said a Family Dollar in Orlando, Florida sold her an expired, moldy Slim Jim that could have made her sick in a now-viral TikTok.

TikToker Kiah (@kiah.kiah22) posted a video showing the Slim Jim Beef ‘n Cheese stick, which she said she took a bite of before realizing it was moldy. In the video, she zoomed in on the stick, which is covered in a thick, blue mold.

“Do you see this Slim Jim? This is disgusting,” Kiah said in the video. “I am completely lost for words at the freaking disregard of human life at this point because I feel like I’m going to die right now.”

She said she went back to the Family Dollar where she purchased the moldy Slim Jim and showed it to an employee. The worker told her she forgot to check the expiration date on that box of Slim Jims.

When she checked it in front of Kiah, they found that the expiration date was Nov. 26.

“So you mean to tell me that this damn Slim Jim been sitting on that damn counter or wherever the hell it was in that box almost a month? A month?” Kiah asked.

In the clip, she said that her three-year-old son almost ate a piece of the stick as well. Shaking her head, she said she is “lost for words” and urged her viewers to blow up the video to garner more attention.

In the video, Kiah said that this situation could warrant “a lawsuit” but didn’t say whether she plans to pursue legal action against Family Dollar.

Viewers were disgusted by the moldy Slim Jim. However, some commenters said they weren’t surprised and claimed that many Family Dollar stores don’t check product expiration dates.

“Family dollars all over have expired stuff. Idk what’s going on with the company checking the stores products,” one viewer commented.

“Yeah you gotta check the dates at that store! They don’t rotate,” another viewer said.

Some viewers questioned how the TikToker didn’t notice the mold before eating the Slim Jim.

“How did you not see that,” one user asked.

Another wrote, “It’s literally a clear package.”

In a comment, Kiah responded, “This was the back of the slim Jim y’all the front was only molded on the sides either way I’m driving and opening it, I wasn’t looking at it.”

