‘You just wanted a free meal’: Woman says date told her to pay for her own meal after she refused to have sex with him

A woman records a man telling her to pay for her own meal after she clarifies that she doesn’t have sex on the first date in a now-viral TikTok.

In the video posted by TikToker Talisa (@talisa0913) on Nov. 22, she offers to “cover” her half of the meal, which her date quickly refuses.

“Thank you so much, it was delicious. I’m probably going to head up because it’s late, and I have to get up early in the morning,” she says to her date.

He asks if he can “walk [her] to [her] room,” which she declines by saying that the hotel might not allow it since he “isn’t staying in the room.”

“Oh, I get it… It’s alright… nope. Nope. A man pays for your dinner and then,” the man says.

Talisa explains that she doesn’t “fuck on the first date.”

“You just wanted a free meal,” the man replies. After she reiterates that she has “no problem paying” for her meal, he tells her to “go for it” and “pay for your own bill.”

The text overlay reads, “Finally decided to go on a date and he made me so uncomfortable.”

The video has reached over 13.2 million views as of Nov. 28, with commenters putting her date on blast for thinking that she “owes” him sex after paying for a meal.

“Yeah, he expected reciprocation. Meal for whatever he wanted. And THAT is a huge issue,” one user said.

“Omg this is shocking … this is why we pay for our bill so they don’t think they own us after paying for a meal,” another wrote.

“The minute she set her boundaries he shouldve respected that, instead he got defensive and showed his true colors. Red flag!!!” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Talisa via Instagram direct message.