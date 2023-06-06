What are the chicken wars on TikTok?

Are you keeping up with the chicken wars on TikTok?

In the span of a week or so, the “chicken wars” started dominating TikTok, leading to a trend of farmers showing off their chickens via stitch or duet. TikToker @jolly_good_ginger posted an explainer video showing the three initial farmers that kicked off the trend, and it has more than 10 million views.

@teatok_tea_eo And thus began the Great Tiktok Chicken War of 2023. May the best birds win. (I didn’t know all the creator’s names to tag, sorry) ♬ Epic Music – DM Production

The chicken war apparently started after Canadian creator dylan_bezjack posted the first video on May 26, showing his feathered “posse” following behind as he politely threatens to “kick some ass and take some names.” The TikTok has more than 1.4 million views, and it prompted a stitch trend, as other farmers got competitive. The account @Yourmomspoolboy_7_ challenged Bezjack in a stitch that got more than 19 million views. and includes even more fighters.

Some TikTokers went big, showcasing goats, pigs, ducks, and even penguins. Others detailed how they train themselves and their “army.”

We reached out to Bezjack for comment on what prompted that video. Of course, not all the chickens are focused on the war, or even know what TikTok is.