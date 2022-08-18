People are celebrating their niche interests with this new ‘girlsplaining’ meme

As a counterpoint to long-established mansplaining memes like that one guy shouting into a girl’s ear at a nightclub, the latest hot meme format is all about girlsplaining.

The original image shows a young woman yelling something into the ear of a very bored and/or glum-looking young man. According to Know Your Meme, this format actually originated on Spanish-language internet in 2019—but this week it exploded in popularity on English Twitter.

Oh shit, somebody made a girl bro version 😆 pic.twitter.com/wvAj3fHV7S — Mass Formation Baldness 🍉🍊🍋🍎👊 (@Baldprivilege) August 15, 2022

there’s someone out there for everyone pic.twitter.com/W4yBPFsd5M — St. Vincent Price (@muddaub) August 17, 2022

EVEN THOUGH THE PIECE OF DEBRIS IS PHYSICALLY LARGE ENOUGH FOR BOTH JACK AND ROSE, IT IS VERY CLEAR WHEN HE TRIES TO CLIMB UP THAT IT’S NOT BUOYANT ENOUGH WHICH IS THE REAL PROBLEM. FURTHERMORE HIS SACRIFICE ON BEHALF OF THE WOMAN HE LOVES IS AN IMPORTANT CHARACTER MOMENT FOR A M pic.twitter.com/6C97rrfEsM — kateyrich (@kateyrich) August 17, 2022

The meme initially spread as a direct role-reversal of “bro explaining” memes, envisioning the girl yelling about stereotypically feminine topics like astrology and Titanic. Basically, it’s a reminder that while mansplaining is a widely-recognized scourge, the concept of loudly explaining your interests to bored listeners is not, in fact, an exclusively male trait.

And as the meme spread on social media, it quickly evolved from girly stereotypes into a way for people to celebrate their own niche interests. So now we see the girl explaining things like the gruesome Dyatlov Pass Incident and the logistics behind subscription streaming services.

okay so researchers say they have proof it was some bizarrely timed avalanche, but like no traces of an avalanche was found by rescuers right? plus, how does that explain the really traumatic injuries? or the fact that two of them were found barefoot in only their underwear? pic.twitter.com/lunlUxjB1h — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) August 17, 2022

EVERYTHING YOU HAVE EVER WORN WAS SEWN BY HUMAN BEINGS BECAUSE ROBOTS DON’T MAKE YOUR CLOTHES AND THERE WILL NEVER BE ROBOTS THAT MAKE YOUR CLOTHES BECAUSE IF WE WERE ABLE TO MAKE COMPUTERS THAT ARE THAT GOOD, WE’D BE SO TECHNOLOGICALLY ADVANCED THE WORLD WOULD BE UNRECOGNIZABLE pic.twitter.com/5EETPQGQ9c — Cora Harrington (@lingerie_addict) August 18, 2022

SO BASICALLY YOUR GRANDDAD DIES AND LEAVES YOU HIS FARM AND ITS ALL OVERGROWN AND SHIT AND YOU HAVE TO TURN IT INTO A PROFITABLE THING, BUT YOU ALSO GET TO MEET ALL THE PEOPLE IN TOWN AND GO ON DATES WITH THEM AND MARRY THEM, ALSO THERE ARE MONSTERS AND STUFF YOU HAVE TO FIGHT pic.twitter.com/JrcOSIh1xr — rp (@sleepydisease) August 17, 2022

STREAMING ONLY CREATES THE ILLUSION OF INFINITE CHOICE, IN FACT OUR ACCESS TO FILMS HASN’T BEEN THIS TENUOUS SINCE THE PRE-HOME VIDEO ERA. THE AVERAGE BLOCKBUSTER CARRIED ABOUT 3X AS MANY FILMS AS ARE CURRENTLY STREAMING ON NETFLIX, PHYSICAL MEDIA IS MORE IMPORTANT THAN EV- pic.twitter.com/g4cWki9Wgk — K8 Hagen 🦂 (@thathagengrrl) August 17, 2022

It’s wild how fast the girlsplaining meme has spread, going from nonexistent to ubiquitous in the space of three days. However, that does make sense for Twitter’s brand as a platform: A place where people love to post hyper-specific threads explaining esoteric topics, regardless of whether their followers are remotely interested.